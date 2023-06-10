On Friday, June 9, a video clip from a TV debate went viral on Twitter, showing a woman panellist Subuhi Khan and Jamia scholar Dr Shoaib Jamai hurling unpleasantries and physically assaulting each other. Jamai was subsequently asked to leave the programme.

The rabid Islamist self-proclaimed scholar Shoaib Jamai, who has recently come under fire for promoting virulent anti-Hindu sentiment and the idea of India’s annihilation, was assaulted on the live television show which was hosted by journalist Aman Chopra on News18 TV.

The talk show was conducted to discuss the upcoming film 72 Hoorain (72 Hoors) which depicts the dark face of Islamic terrorism. The teaser of the film was launched on 4th June 2023 leaving several Islamists of the likes of Shoaib Jamai and their apologists feeling quite unsettled and upset.

As it appears in the viral video, co-panellist Subuhi Khan apparently becomes enraged by Jamai’s remark and stands up from her chair. She then angrily advances towards Jamai and tries to assault him. She can be heard hurling profanities at Jamai in the video.

The original video of the scuffle has been removed from YouTube, making it difficult to determine what exactly caused the debate to devolve into a physical confrontation, but, Jamai had probably passed some remark aimed at Khan’s son which had infuriated his co-panellist Subuhi Khan.

“In haramiyon ko main auqaat dikhaoongi (I will teach these bas*ards a lesson),” Khan told Jamai after pushing him violently.

She then asked Jamai to get out of the studio as she yelled, “Chal nikal yahan se (Get out of here).”

Jamai replied, “Tu nikal yahan se. (You get out)”

Subuhi Khan added, “Teri auqaat kaise ho gayi be. Musalman aurton ko saala pros ki tarah istemaal karta hai. (How dare you? You guys use Muslim women as prostitutes).”

She continued, “Tere baapon ko bhi maarongi main. (I will thrash even your father)”

Throughout the entire fiasco, it is visible how the anchor Aman Chopra and several crew members are continuously attempting to physically separate the two panellists, but Subuhi Khan, who visibly looks extremely furious and agitated, keeps trying to attack Jamai. Aman Chopra then leads Shoaib Jamai out of the set.

The debate show on News 18, titled ‘Desh Nahi Jhukne Denge with Aman Chopra’ during which the alleged incident happened can be viewed below.

Shoaib Jamai issues clarification over fight with Subuhi Khan

Shoaib Jamai, in a long tweet written in Hindi, clarified the fight with Subuhi Khan. The Jamia scholar stated being offended by Subuhi Khan constantly berating the Islamic concepts of Jannat and Jahannum and other practices such as Halala.

कल एक टेलीविजन शो की रिकॉर्डिंग के दौरान बेहद अफसोस जनक घटना घटी जिसका विवरण हम पेश कर रहे हैं।

हमारी सह पैनलिस्ट सुबुही खान जी जब एक आने वाली फिल्म "72 हूर" पर चर्चा के दौरान इस्लाम में जन्नत और जहन्नम की आस्था को झूठा और काल्पनिक कहा तो हमने अपना विरोध जताया कि अगर आप इस्लामी… — Dr. Shoaib Jamai (@shoaibJamei) June 9, 2023

Shoaib Jamai went on to say that he used an instance of Islamic law to support his argument on the show, which Subuhi Khan mistook for a personal jab and attacked him. He also mentions going to court over how the newsroom footage ended up being leaked on social media.

Compliant filed against Shoaib Jamai for his rabid anti-Hindu and anti-India remarks

For the uninitiated, Shoaib Jamai is the Chairman of the India Muslim Foundation. Subuhi Khan, meanwhile, is the coordinator of ‘Rashtriya Jagran Abhiyan’ and also the founder of ‘Kabir Foundation’.

Notably, only yesterday Shoaib Jamai’s hate-filled video against Hindus went viral after which lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha filed a complaint against him with the Delhi Police. “Filed a Police Complaint against @shoaibJamei with @DelhiPolice. I’ve included his anti-India speech and anti-Hindu tweets along with 2 orders of Hon’ble Supreme Court which mandates @CPDelhi to lodge FIR in #HateSpeech cases. Otherwise, it’s a contempt,” tweeted the SC lawyer.

Filed a Police Complaint against @shoaibJamei with @DelhiPolice.



I’ve included his anti-India speech and anti-Hindu tweets along with 2 orders of Hon’ble Supreme Court which mandates @CPDelhi to lodge FIR in #HateSpeech cases.

Otherwise, it’s a contempt.



CC: @LtGovDelhi pic.twitter.com/aUpwkdXpWG — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) June 9, 2023

Additionally, BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawala has also declared that he will boycott any TV debate show that features Shoaib Jamai.

Jamia scholar spews hate against Hindus, peddles the fictitious ‘Bhagwa love trap’ conspiracy theory

Shoaib Jamai has been drawing the ire of Netizen for his brazen display of rabid hate towards Hindus and India in general, in a video that went viral yesterday (June 9, Friday). In the video, the Islamist scholar was not only seen spreading canards and peddling false propaganda to berate Hindus but also propagating the idea of India’s annihilation.

The Islamist scholar was further seen peddling the false ‘Bhagwa Love Trap’ conspiracy theory that is being spread by Islamists and Maulanas like Sajjad Nomani. He cleverly whitewashed the crimes being perpetrated by his religious brethren by blatantly claiming that Hindus are to be blamed for the rampant rape and molestation cases in India.

Islamist scholar spreads lies about Hindu religious texts, claims Apsaras are same as Hoors in Islam

A film titled 72 Hoorain (72 Hoors) depicting the dark face of Islamic terrorism is soon to release. The teaser of the film was launched on 4th June 2023. After the teaser of this film was released, Dr Shoaib Jamai, Chairman of India Muslim Foundation, posted a thread of tweets spreading fake things about Hindu religious texts to whitewash the concept of 72 Hoors in his faith which is Islam.

Shoaib Jamei is known for his controversial acts and comments. He was a media coordinator of the Shaheen Bagh protests.