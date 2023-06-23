Friday, June 23, 2023
Paris: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif walks the red carpet after snatching an umbrella from a female officer, leaving her drenched in rain

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Paris in France yesterday to attend the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact.

OpIndia Staff
2

While PM Modi received 15 standing ovations and 79 applause during his address to joining US Congress as part of his historic US visit, neighbouring Pakistan and its PM are making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Paris in France yesterday to attend the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was seen snatching an umbrella from the hands of a female staff amid a downpour at the Paris Summit. The video was proudly shared by the Pak PMO.

The Pakistan Prime Minister was at the Summit to seek a bailout package from the IMF.

In the now-viral video, it can be seen that after Sharif arrives at the venue, a female protocol officer with an umbrella protects him from rain and starts to walk with him on the red carpet. Sharif attempts to grab the umbrella but retracts his hand. Moments later, he tries for the second time and grabs the umbrella from the staff who is surprised at the action and retrieves her hand hurriedly.

An oblivious Sharif then walks the red carpet alone leaving the woman behind, unbothered that she is completely drenched in the rain. However, she maintains her composure and walks behind the prime minister towards the venue.

The incident has drawn widespread criticism on social media.

The two-day Summit for a New Global Financing Pact is being organised by France in Paris on 22 and 23 June, where over 40 heads of states and governments, over 30 organisations, and hundreds of NGOs and private sector entities are participating. The summit aims to lay the groundwork for a renewed financial system suited to the common challenges of the 21st century, such as fighting inequalities and climate change and protecting biodiversity.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif met with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief on Thursday on the sidelines of the event, in an attempt to secure the release of the remaining $1.1 billion in IMF program funds amid the ongoing economic crisis in the country. Sharif expressed hope that funds allocated under the IMF’s program would be released as soon as possible, however, no comments have been met by IMF yet.

At the summit, the World Bank said that it will ease financing for countries hit by natural disasters.

Meanwhile, on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Washington DC amid strong winds and rainfall. The Prime Minister completed all necessary protocols even as he was drenched in rain.

PM Modi and President Biden in a joint statement slammed Pakistan for cross-border terrorism, use of terror proxies and called for action against JeM and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

