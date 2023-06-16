Friday, June 16, 2023
Punjab: Two persons die after speeding pilot car of AAP MLA’s convoy hits a two-wheeler, locals stage protest after police were reluctant to file FIR

Siromani Akali Dal leader Parambans Singh Romana alleged that instead of taking the two victims to the hospital, the convoy sped away

OpIndia Staff
In an unfortunate incident, two people lost their lives in Faridkot in Punjab after they were hit by a speeding vehicle, which was part of a convoy of AAP MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon. The incident took place on Sadik Road near Machaki Village in Faridkot district.

According to reports, the two people were travelling on a two-wheeler when they were hit by the pilot jeep of the MLA’s convoy. They were travelling from the Faridkot side, and the convoy was also travelling in the same direction. The speeding pilot Gypsy of the convoy hit the two-wheeler from behind, killing the two riders. Reportedly they died on the spot, indicating that it was a very violent hit.

People present at the spot said that MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon was not present when the accident took place, but he arrived later. The bodies of the victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance. One of the victims has been identified as Satpal, while the other was not identified yet. Both are said to be residents of Jhotiala village.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parambans Singh Romana posted visuals from the accident spot, alleging that instead of taking the two persons to the hospital, the convoy sped away. “2 persons from Jhotiwala village in Faridkot died after a speeding pilot gypsy in Faridkot MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon’s convoy hit them,” he posted.

Romana also said that locals staged a protest outside the Kotwali police station as police were reluctant to register an FIR in the case. “I appeal to everyone to reach Kotwali to fight for justice. We will force police to act against the guilty,” he added.

