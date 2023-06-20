A search operation is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean as a tourist submersible, that is used to take people to see the Titanic wreck, has been reported missing.

Reportedly, OceanGate Expeditions, a company specialising in deep-sea expeditions using submersibles, confirmed the disappearance of one of its submersibles.

The company said that it had received help from several government agencies and exploring all options to bring the crew back safely.

The submersible named Titan has a maximum capacity of five people on board – a pilot and four guests. Reportedly, the tourists onboard the submersible have been identified as businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman, renowned explorer Hamish Harding and French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet.

Billionaire Harding runs an aviation company, and businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son are among the British citizens onboard.

Hamish Harding is a renowned explorer who has flown to space and holds three Guinness World Records. His aircraft firm Action Aviation released a statement on behalf of the chairman’s family.

The statement said, “Both the Harding family and the team at Action Aviation are very grateful for all the kind messages of concern and support from our friends and colleagues. The team at Action Aviation is extremely proud of Hamish and we look forward to welcoming him home.”

The company of businessman Shahzada Dawood has said they are praying for the “swift and safe return” of him and his son Suleman.

French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet is a former diver for the French Navy. He was part of the first expedition to visit the wreck in 1987, just two years after it was found. He has earned the moniker ‘Mr. Titanic’ as he has reportedly spent more time at the wreck than any other explorer.

The family members of all of the tourists have asked for privacy.

A brief timeline of the submersible route and rescue operations

As per BBC, the ship carrying the submersible set off from St John’s, Newfoundland on Saturday, 17th of June. The research vessel, the Polar Prince tugboat, (mothership) arrived near the location of the Titanic wreck on Sunday morning, the 18th of June.

As per the Facebook post of Hamish Harding, the dive started at about 04:00 EST. The vessel maintained contact for one hour and 45 minutes into the dive after which the Polar Prince lost contact with the crew of the Titan submersible.

Eight hours is considered the usual time for one of these dives, but Titan failed to resurface in the stipulated time frame.

On Monday, the 19th of June, the US Coastguard confirmed there were five people on board the missing sub and that the sub went missing more than 24 hours ago. In a news conference, the US Coast Guard’s Rear Adm John Mauger predicted there were between 70 and 96 hours of oxygen.

Speaking to BBC, Oceans expert Dr. Simon Boxall said, “It’s an enormous challenge, one we’ve never had to tackle before. There have been tragic cases of military submarines sitting on the seafloor where they have a lot more resources and a lot more oxygen available, but in this case, time is very short and the next few days will be critical.”

Later today, the search was expanded to deeper waters. As per recent information, the Boston Coastguard has now become the centre of a search operation.

The search area is extremely remote – 900 miles from the US east coast and about 430 miles off Newfoundland in Canada.

The technicalities explained

It is important to note that submersibles are different from submarines. A submersible needs a mother ship that can launch it and recover it. Contrary to it, a submarine has enough power to leave port and come back to port on its own.

As per Sky News report, the vessel keeps sending a message every 15 minutes to assure those ashore that it is safe. But in this case, the vessel has not responded for more than seven hours and counting, unfortunately.

Sky News report claimed that it has located the Polar Prince tugboat and it is around 700m away from the Titanic wreck site. Notably, the tugboat is used to transport submersibles.

Tourist attraction of the Titanic wreck

Tourists spend thousands of dollars to be taken to the wreckage of the liner – 12,500ft underwater. It is claimed that OceanGate Expeditions charges $250,000 (£195,270) for a place on its eight-day expedition.

On the tragic day of 15th of April, 1912, the Titanic struck an iceberg and sank into the Atlantic. The fateful accident took place during its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York. 1,500 people lost their life in this tragic accident.

37 years ago, the wreckage of the Titanic was discovered in the Atlantic, around 400 nautical miles from Newfoundland, Canada.

Recently, the experts created the first-ever full-sized digital replica of the Titanic. It is claimed that the replica can help unlock the secrets of the world’s most famous shipwreck.