Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Shekhar Kapur’s ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ bags nine nominations at British National Film Awards

The film 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' has received not one or two but nine nominations at the British National Film Awards including best director.

What's Love Got To Do With It , Shekhar Kapur
Film director Shekhar Kapur's 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' receives nine nominations at British National Film Awards (Images via AbsoluteIndia,Telegraph)
5

Renowned movie director Shekhar Kapur’s recent film ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It? has been nominated for the 9th annual British National Film Awards. Shekhar Kapur’s latest directorial venture was recently released in the UK, US and India. The film received a great response from the audience. 

The film ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ has received not one or two but nine nominations at the British National Film Awards including best director.

The Shekhar Kapur-directed romantic comedy is also nominated for Best Actress (Lily James), Best Supporting Actor (Ashim Chowdhury), Best Supporting Actress (Emma Thompson), Best Screenplay (Jemima Khan), Best Producer (Nicky Kentish Barnes, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Jemima Khan), Best British Film, Best Comedy, and Best Independent Film.

What’s Love Got To Do With It, starring Lily James and Shazad Latif, hit UK theatres on February 24. On March 17, the film was released in Indian theatres. The plot revolves around Zoe played by actress Lily James an esteemed documentary filmmaker who is looking for love but finds herself bored of meeting a run of unsuitable matches recommended by a dating app.

On the other hand, her childhood friend, Kaz (Shazad Latif), decides to follow in his parent’s footsteps and enter into an arranged marriage with a Pakistani woman. While filming Kaz’s hopeful search to marry a stranger, Zoe begins to wonder if there is any wisdom to be gleaned by adopting a very different approach to finding true love.

There is also speculation that Shekhar Kapur has been working on a sequel to his debut film Masoom, which might be titled ‘Masoom… The New Generation.’

