A shocking case has come to light in Surat where a delivery boy identified as Manish Prahaldbhai Chaudhari was threatened with death for writing ‘Kattar Hindu’ (staunch Hindu) on his bike. The boy was threatened by the father of a Muslim girl when he went to the girl’s house to deliver a parcel.

Enraged by the two words written on his bike, the girl’s father ran after the Hindu youth, threatening to kill him if he ever came back to his house or went to any other Muslim household in the neighbourhood to deliver any parcel. The victim somehow managed to escape from the spot, after which he filed a police complaint.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened in the Muslim area near Farooqui Masjid near Walak Patia within the Sarthana Police Station area of ​​Surat. The victim, 22-year-old Manish Prahaldbhai Chaudhari, originally from Maharashtra and currently residing in Surat, has been working as a delivery boy in a private company for the past month.

Manish has been a fervent believer in Sanatan Dharma since he was a child. His daily rituals include puja, mantra recitation, and applying tilak to his forehead. Manish has an old Splendour motorbike that bears the sticker “Kattar Hindu” with a saffron flag on it. He had no idea that his belief in Hinduism would result in him receiving death threats.

After this incident came to light, OpIndia contacted the Hindu victim, Manish, who narrated the entire incident to our team through a telephone conversation. According to Manish, he has been working as a parcel delivery boy for the past month. Yesterday (June 12, Monday) he turned up at work at his usual reporting time and left for delivery with around 70 parcels.

One of the parcels belonged to a girl named Alvira who lived near Valak Patiya Faruqi Masjid on Sarthana Road in Surat. Manish called the number mentioned on the parcel and a female answered the call. The girl asked him to meet near the masjid where she would collect her parcel.

Speaking of what transpired after he reached the area to deliver the parcel, Manish further said, “When I reached the given address with a parcel in the name of Alvira, a Muslim girl came from the house and took the packet. The girl’s father came out of the house to pay Rs 1160 for the parcel. Then he saw the sticker written on my bike saying ‘Kattar Hindu’. In the meantime, don’t know what happened, the Muslim girl’s father suddenly got angry with me.”

“He asked me in a threatening tone, ‘Ae kayun likha hai’ (why is this written)? As I had to deliver parcels to other places on time too, I calmly replied that I just wrote the same. At which he got even angrier and started yelling, ‘Don’t you deliver parcels to the houses of the Mohammedans? Does this all sound good?’ to which I said that this is my personal right, I have written about my religion. Where do I say anything objectionable about any other religion.” Manish said.

According to Manish, the Muslim man then became more agitated and started arguing with him. Not only this, but the enraged person also resorted to beating up the victimized Hindu youth.

Manish called his manager and narrated the whole incident to calm down the agitated person. According to Manish, even while talking to the manager on the phone, the Muslim man abused him and used expletives against his mother and sister.

Manish Choudhary said that he could never imagine that his love for Hinduism would hurt someone to this extent. Recalling the grisly murder of Kishan Bharwad by some fanatical Islamists on 25th January 2022, Manish told our team, “It all happened so suddenly that I didn’t know what to do, I thought that the agitated Muslim man would let me go after talking to my manager. But on the contrary, he got more agitated after this call and hung up the phone saying ‘Tereko kisne bola phone karneko, mere gharke saamne dikha to jaanse maar dunga’ (who asked you to make the call, if I ever see you lurking around my house I will kill you) and started abusing me again,” Manish recounted.

“He did not stop at this but also rushed to hit me. For once I thought to myself that if I cannot manage to escape from here, I am sure to meet Kishan Bharwad’s fate,” he added.

Expressing his concern for his safety, Manish said, “He told me ‘Jaan se maar dunga’ (I will kill you),” adding that he was petrified after the incident. “I travel alone most of the time due to work. What will happen to my family if someone accosts me on the way and does something? Today it was this person, tomorrow another 10 Muslims will do the same after getting inspired by him. If someone surrounds me, it will take some time for help to arrive, won’t it?” Manish lamented recalling the harrowing experience.