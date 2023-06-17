Weeks after mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead, Prayagraj Police received a call from an unidentified person who threatened to avenge the killing of the mafia brothers. Following this, the Crime Branch traced the location of the mobile number and arrested two suspects on Friday, June 16. According to a Live Hindustan report, the police have not made a confirmation about the incident yet.

Reportedly, the mobile phone of a person was lost and it was found by a Ganganagar resident. The brother of the person who found the mobile phone had dialled 112 and threatened to take revenge for the murder of Atiq Ahmed and his brother. He also used derogatory language for Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Teams of the Crime Branch were tasked to nab the accused persons and investigate the matter. Following this, the two were arrested and are now being questioned by the Jhusi Police.

Notably, in May this year, Prayagraj police lodged an FIR against a Twitter handle ‘The Sajjad Mughal’ for posting a threatening message over Atiq Ahmed’s killing.

The Twitter user shared a video clip wherein Atiq Ahmed’s son Ali Ahmed, currently lodged in Naini jail, was seen addressing a gathering and claimed that the wind would change in Uttar Pradesh when the BJP government in the state loses power.

In other news, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided 12 places in Prayagraj, Noida, and Delhi on Thursday, June 15, that were linked to Atiq Ahmed. According to documents obtained by the ED, as many as 50 shell companies were formed at the gangster’s behest by Atiq’s associates in order to divert money acquired from criminal activities.