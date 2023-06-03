On Thursday (June 1), the members of the US House of Representatives and the Senate invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a joint session of the US Congress on June 22. PM Modi will be visiting the United States between June 21 and June 24 this year.

“On behalf of the bipartisan leadership of the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate, it is our honour to invite you (Prime Minister Modi) to address a joint meeting of Congress on Thursday, June 22, 2023,” top congressional leaders wrote to PM Modi.

They further emphasised,”Based on our shared values and commitment to global peace and prosperity, the partnership between our two countries continues to grow. During your address, you will have the opportunity to share your vision for India’s future and speak to the global challenges our countries both face.”

The letter was signed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

“Your historic address to a Joint Meeting of Congress seven years ago left a lasting impact and greatly deepened the friendship between the United States and India…We look forward to paving the way for greater collaboration between our countries in the years to come,” it added.

“Once again, we would be honoured to have you join us for a Joint Meeting of Congress to celebrate the enduring friendship between the United States and India. We look forward to continuing to work together to build a brighter future for our countries and for the world,” the letter read.

PM Modi invited for State dinner by US President and First Lady

It must be mentioned that PM Modi addressed the US Congress for the first time during his State visit in 2016. In May this year, the White House issued a statement inviting PM Modi to a State dinner, hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

“The visit will strengthen the two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy, and space,” the statement read.