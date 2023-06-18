In yet another mass shooting in the United States of America, several people were shot in Willowbrook, Illinois, near Chicago on Sunday, June 18. Reportedly, the incident took place during an unlawful street takeover. According to local reports, a notable police presence was reported at Burr Ridge along Route 83, where rounds were fired into a crowd of roughly 200 or 300 persons.

Emergency services, including fire officials and ambulances, responded to a ‘mass casualty’ event at Willowbrook Shopping Mall in Illinois after gunfire erupted and ‘multiple people’ were shot, reports said.

As per the latest reports, 29 people have been shot. However, there is no reports of any fatalities so far. At least two of them are said to be in critical condition. The precise number of victims has yet to be confirmed by police.

BREAKING: At least 29 people shot at an illegal street takeover in Willowbrook near Chicago, Illinois.pic.twitter.com/5phAPG8C6f — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 18, 2023

Battalion Chief Joe Ostrander with the Tri-State Fire Protection District said the shooting took place about 12:30 a.m. on Route 83 near Honey Suckle Lane. According to witnesses, the shooting occurred during an illegal street takeover outside a small shopping centre. A crowd of 200 to 300 people, mostly teens and young adults, had assembled for a Juneteenth celebration in a parking lot, but it turned violent.

Seems like several people shot in Burr Ridge near Willowbrook , with about 300 people near the crime scene . https://t.co/rspNs0o0SH — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) June 18, 2023

“It was supposed to be like a Juneteenth celebration; we just started hearing shooting, so we dropped down until they stopped. They just kept going. After that, we literally scattered away,” witness Markeshia Avery said.

Another woman said, “I got kids to come back home to. I’m not used to this. I wasn’t expecting it, but you just never know. Anything can happen anywhere.”

This comes just days after a mass shooting in San Francisco left nine injured in a “targeted and isolated incident” as stated by the police. The shooting took place at around 9 pm during a party hosted by a clothing store Dying Breed near the intersection of 24th Street and Treat Avenue in the Mission district.