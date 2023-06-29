In a fresh case of love jihad in UP’s Badaun, a complaint was registered against a Muslim man for pressurising, threatening, and attempting to convert a Hindu girl to Islam.

According to the family, the Hindu girl was trapped in a relationship by Ammar Qureshi who allegedly blackmailed her by threatening to make her images and videos viral. He also threatened the girl’s two sisters saying that he would wed them to Muslim men and convert them to Islam.

Qureshi threatened the girl saying that as soon as she turned 18, he would convert her to Islam. A complaint has been filed under sections 354 (K), 352, 504, and 506 and against religious conversion under sections 3 and 4.

The love jihad case against Ammar Qureshi

Ammar Qureshi had been pressurising the Hindu girl, the daughter of a temple priest, for a year to convert. He would use the position of his father, Hasan Mahmood who worked in the CJM court, to threaten the girl and her family. Despite the family’s numerous appeals, Qureshi did not stop. According to the girl’s sister, when they confronted his parents, they said they knew nothing.

On Wednesday, Qureshi told the girl to meet him at a local restaurant. After the girl had been gone a long time, the family set out to search for her and found her at the restaurant. The family caught hold of Qureshi and handed him over to the police.

The family said Qureshi also threatened to damage their image in society using the images and videos of the girl. The family has demanded that Qureshi be jailed and action be taken in all such cases of love jihad.