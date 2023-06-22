The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed an FIR against a man identified as Jameel for raping a Hindu woman. The accused posed as a Hindu person named Shailendra to trap the Hindu woman in a love affair and then forced her to marry him. Later, he made the victim a hostage and raped her with his friends.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have taken place in the Raebareli district of Uttar Pradesh. The FIR has been filed by the police based on the complaint filed by the victim woman.

The Hindu victim woman in the complaint said that the accused posed as a Hindu person named Shailendra. He used to meet her when she would go to drop her younger brother at school. One day he expressed his love for her and promised to marry her. He also established sexual relations with her before marriage.

The original identity of the accused was exposed after the duo decided to marry each other in March this year. The woman said that while signing the marriage documents, ‘Shailendra’ wrote his name as Jameel. He also submitted his Aadhaar card during the process which had his original name on it. She said she was shocked when she found out that ‘Shailendra’ belonged to another religion. She tried to refuse to marry him, but she was forced to sign the marriage documents.

As per the reports, the woman was then kept hostage in an unidentified apartment. The accused raped her there and he also allowed his friends to rape her for money. The woman somehow managed to escape from there and reached her family to reveal the shocking sequence of events.

She then registered a police complaint based on which an FIR has been filed in the case. CO Vandana Singh confirmed the incident and stated that the police is looking for the accused. She also said that the girl was forced to change her religion. Further investigations into the case are underway.