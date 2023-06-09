Friday, June 9, 2023
HomeCrimeUttar Pradesh: Maulana Nijamuddin impregnates a married Hindu woman, converts her and gets her...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Maulana Nijamuddin impregnates a married Hindu woman, converts her and gets her raped by his relatives, arrested, 5 others booked

OpIndia Staff
Uttar Pradesh: Maulana Nijamuddin impregnates a married Hindu woman, converts her and allows to be raped by his relatives, arrested
Representative Image
6

Several cases of Love Jihad cases have been unearthed in the state of Uttar Pradesh where Hindu women are seen targeted by Muslims who further destroy their lives. In one such recent case from Moradabad district, a Maulana identified as Nijamuddin trapped an already-married Hindu woman in a relationship and raped her. He also then converted her religion to Islam and forced her to satisfy the physical needs of his other male relatives.

According to reports, the incident came to the fore after the victim woman filed a police complaint saying that she was brutally raped by the accused and his relatives. She also said that she was forced to marry and convert her religion to Islam.

The victim woman is said to have met the accused in the year 2016 after which the accused expressed his love for her. He then established sexual relations with her and impregnated her. Later he forced the woman into marriage and also converted her religion to Islam.

The woman also confessed that she was raped by the other relatives of her husband and was asked to satisfy their physical needs. On refusal, the woman was harassed and threatened with death.

As per reports, the accused is also said to have harassed multiple women in the past. He also had recorded derogatory videos of the victim and was threatening to make them viral if she would fail to listen to him.

The Police in the case have filed an FIR against Nijamuddin and his relatives. While the police have arrested Nijamuddin, the search for his relatives, including three brothers of the primary accused and two other relatives, is on. The police have also assured that all the accused will soon be arrested.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Ukrainian oil company Burisma, of which Hunter Biden was a Board member, paid $5 million to Joe Biden when he was US VP: Reports

OpIndia Staff -

NHRC issues notice to Chief Secretary of the Bihar govt after 150 children fall sick after consuming mid-day meal

ANI -

Systematic erasure of Tibetan identity: China forcibly seizes lands of Tibetan farmers. An attempt to force assimilation into Han-Chinese-dominated territories?

ANI -

Six Lucknow police personnel suspended for negligence after gangster Sanjeev alias Jeeva, aide of Mukhtar Ansari, was murdered inside court premises

ANI -

‘Brij Bhushan didn’t sexually harass my daughter, was angry because he was biased against her’: Father of minor wrestler who filed case against WFI...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Sikhs in Afghanistan had the faith of coming to India because of CAA’, says EAM Dr S Jaishankar after meeting Sikh refugees from Afghanistan

OpIndia Staff -

As Congress inches towards legalising cow slaughter and banning Bajrang Dal in Karnataka, they merge Bajrang Sena into the party in Madhya Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -

France: Syrian refugee stabs young children playing in a playground, leaves two children critically injured

OpIndia Staff -

1984 Anti-Sikh riots: Special MP-MLA court to hear CBI’s supplementary chargesheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler on June 30

ANI -

CBI files chargesheet against Congress-era lobbyist Deepak Talwar and his NGO, says he misused non-profit funds for business and personal purposes

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
637,470FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com