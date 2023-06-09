Several cases of Love Jihad cases have been unearthed in the state of Uttar Pradesh where Hindu women are seen targeted by Muslims who further destroy their lives. In one such recent case from Moradabad district, a Maulana identified as Nijamuddin trapped an already-married Hindu woman in a relationship and raped her. He also then converted her religion to Islam and forced her to satisfy the physical needs of his other male relatives.

According to reports, the incident came to the fore after the victim woman filed a police complaint saying that she was brutally raped by the accused and his relatives. She also said that she was forced to marry and convert her religion to Islam.

The victim woman is said to have met the accused in the year 2016 after which the accused expressed his love for her. He then established sexual relations with her and impregnated her. Later he forced the woman into marriage and also converted her religion to Islam.

The woman also confessed that she was raped by the other relatives of her husband and was asked to satisfy their physical needs. On refusal, the woman was harassed and threatened with death.

As per reports, the accused is also said to have harassed multiple women in the past. He also had recorded derogatory videos of the victim and was threatening to make them viral if she would fail to listen to him.

The Police in the case have filed an FIR against Nijamuddin and his relatives. While the police have arrested Nijamuddin, the search for his relatives, including three brothers of the primary accused and two other relatives, is on. The police have also assured that all the accused will soon be arrested.