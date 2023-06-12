In a shocking incident, a driver identified as Amzad mowed down a passenger named Rajesh Dubey with his car and crushed him to death because the latter reportedly praised PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The incident happened today (Monday, June 12) in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district. The police are on the lookout for the accused Amzad who fled after committing the crime.

According to reports, the deceased victim Rajesh Dubey, a resident of Kolahi village had gone to Mirzapur to attend his nephew’s wedding on Sunday, June 11. On Monday, June 12, he was returning from the marriage function in the shuttle taxi being driven by Amzad. Amzad is also said to be a resident of the Vindhyachal police station area in Mirzapur.

During the journey, Rajesh Dubey and other passengers engaged in a political discussion. During the course of the discussion, Amzad started hurling abuses at PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Rajesh Dubey interjected and allegedly raised objection over him insulting PM Modi and CM Yogi. This infuriated Amzad who got into an argument with Rajesh Dubey. The other passengers sitting in the car intervened and pacified the duo.

After a while, as each passenger’s destination arrived, they began leaving the vehicle one at a time. Rajesh was the only passenger left behind. Amzad reportedly stopped the car in the middle of the road and asked Rajesh to get down from his car.

It is alleged that after getting down on the road, when Rajesh Dubey was going towards his house on foot, Amzad rammed his speeding Bolero car into him from behind. Rajesh was knocked to the ground by the impact. However, Amzad continued to drag Rajesh for another 200 metres or so before crushing him beneath his car and running away. Rajesh Dubey died on the spot.

The incident incensed the villagers, who blocked the Mirzapur-Prayagraj route and demanded that the perpetrator be caught and brought to book. Almost three hours later, after receiving assurance from the authorities, villagers finally dispersed and traffic on the highway resumed.