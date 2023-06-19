Monday, June 19, 2023
Uttar Pradesh: Sultan Ahmed threatens Vijay Pratap Yadav after he goes to inspect a madarsa in Siddharthnagar, FIR filed

The Mini Industrial Training Institute (ITI) madarsa Jalalul Uloom is run by Sultan Ahmad, and Vijay Pratap Yadav arrived there to audit the institution on June 14.

OpIndia Staff
Vijay Pratap Yadav, Deputy Director, Minority Welfare, Basti Mandal, who went to conduct a regular inspection of a madrasa named Jalalul Uloom in Mahdeiya was threatened by its manager Sultan Ahmed in the Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. A first Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against the accused on the complaint of the official, on Sunday.

The Mini Industrial Training Institute (ITI) madarsa Jalalul Uloom is run by Sultan Ahmad, and Vijay Pratap Yadav arrived there to audit the institution on June 14. The latter discovered numerous flaws during his inspection. One out of every three madarsa staff was reportedly absent without authorisation. Furthermore, two out of three teachers were not found on the spot. Notably, there was no documentation of these absences in the records.

The cleanliness in the institution, according to Yadav, was appalling. He had to use a broom to clear up the debris that was all over the place. Tanmay Pandey, a district minorities welfare officer accompanied Vijay Pratap Yadav as well. The former issued a warning to Sultan Ahmed due to all of the aforementioned problems and demanded a response by June 17.

However, Sultan Ahmed, on Saturday, called the deputy director and threatened him with grave consequences rather than providing a written reply. “They found only my madarsa to probe,” he asked.

The Siddharthnagar police have already opened an investigation into this case. The manager attempted to place all the blame on the officials after the charges were brought against him. He alleged that Vijay Pratap Yadav was spreading videos of the girls in the madarsa online without permission.

He informed that he will also make a police complaint and mentioned that the squalor in the institution was actually leaves blown by a strong wind. He claimed that even after repeated requests, a cleaning worker has not been provided for the madarsa yet. The matter is currently under inquiry.

