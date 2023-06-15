Uttarakhand administration refuses permission for proposed maha panchayat in Purola over love-jihad cases, section 144 stands imposed

Since the recent love jihad incident has come to the fore from the Purola region of Uttarkashi, racial tensions have been progressively rising in the region and a sense of uneasiness has been created among the local masses. Several people fear violence and probable social unrest amid the increasing tensions.

Amid this, the Uttarkashi district administration has refused permission for a maha panchayat which was proposed to be held today, on June 15. The district administration has also imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which prohibits the gathering of four or more people in a specified area, District Magistrate of Uttarkashi Abhishek Rohilla said.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Morning visuals from Purola of Uttarkashi district where Section 144 CrPC has been imposed by the district administration



Uttarkashi district administration has refused permission for the proposed maha panchayat in Purola over alleged 'love-jihad' cases. pic.twitter.com/ZaL9cPncol — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 15, 2023

The Mahapanchayat was organized by the Purola Pradhan Sangathan and was supported from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the Bajrang Dal among others. District Magistrate of Uttarkashi Abhishek Rohilla said, “The permission for the proposed maha panchayat to be held on June 15 has been denied. No one will be given permission to break the law.”

This is even after the Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a request to stop the maha panchayat planned by Hindu organisations in Purola. The petition was filed by an association for Protection of Civil Rights.

The complaint also asked for the filing of an FIR against pro-Hindutva supporters for allegedly making hateful remarks that were directed at a certain group of people. Notably now, even though the Supreme Court has refused to stop the event, it has been stopped by the local administration and accordingly it will not take place, unless the government reverts the decision.

Hindu organizations say ‘intention just to awaken Hindus’

As per the reports, the Police on June 14 also beefed up security in Purola and carried out a flag march in the town. The officials also met the locals and appealed them to maintain peace over the matter.

However, reports further mention that the Hindu organizations have announced that they will hold the maha panchayat as per their earlier plan. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Virendra Singh Rawat said, “It’s the administration’s prerogative to impose Section 144 of CrPC but we will hold the Mahapanchayat on June 15 as per the sentiments of the local community. Our intention is just to awaken the Hindus who have been at the receiving end of the illegal activities of a particular community.”

“We had informed the local administration about the maha panchayat through a letter on June 13,” he added.

Uved Khan abducted the Hindu minor girl in Purola

The case of love jihad in question was reported on May 31 from the Purola region of Uttarkashi where a Hindu minor girl was abducted by two youths, one of whom is from the Muslim community. The two accused have been identified as Uved Khan and Jitendra Saini. One of the accused owns a cycle repairing shop and the other one is engaged in making handmade blankets in the main market area of Purola.

One of them named Uved Khan trapped a Hindu girl studying in class 9, who is the daughter of one of the local shopkeepers in the market. He promised her marriage and then abducted her with the help of the other accused to the Vikasnagar region of the state. The duo were caught and have been taken into custody by the police.

After the incident, locals launched massive protest and demanded the shutdown of the shops owned by outsiders, the majority of whom are from the minority community. The locals also demanded police verification of the outsiders. Earlier they had revealed how outsiders, people from the minority community migrate to Purola as shopkeepers and daily wage earners but engage in their religious propaganda.

In the recent update, the police authorities have began police verification of the outsiders as demanded by the local shopkeepers. Also, around 8-10 outsiders who had their businesses in the main market have left the Purola region.