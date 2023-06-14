For the fifth straight day, violence over the filing of nomination papers for the panchayat polls continued unabated in parts of Bengal. In South 24 Pargana, a mob attacked Police Personnel as well who received minor injuries and are undergoing treatment, Police said.

Several violent incidents have been taking place in various parts of West Bengal as the last day of nomination for panchayat elections draws closer, that is 15th of June. Reportedly, these incidents of violent clashes were reported in Daspur (Paschim Medinipur), Kakdwip (South 24 Parganas), Raninagar (Murshidabad), Saktinagar and Barshul (both in Purba Bardhaman) and Minakhan (North 24 Parganas).

However, in Canning, the mob didn’t even spare the Police personnel. A violent clash broke out near the BDO office in Canning in South 24 Pargana while several BJP and other opposition party leaders had arrived there to fill nomination papers for the Panchayat Elections to be held on the 8th of July.

Canning Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Dibakar Das said, “There was a clash between two groups. The mob attacked the Police as well. I was also injured. Some Policemen got minor injuries. 2 people were injured. They are undergoing treatment at the hospital and are currently stable. We have arrested 17-18 people. The incident is being investigated.”

West Bengal: A clash broke out between two groups during the filing of nominations for the panchayat elections in Canning, South 24 Parganas.



There was a clash between two groups. The mob attacked the police as well. I was also injured. Some policemen got minor injuries. 2… pic.twitter.com/xKMFvtViaM — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

BJP accuses TMC of ‘killing democracy’

BJP leader and LoP Suvendu Adhikari have been vehemently opposing the Trinamool Congress for using violent means to threaten and kill opposition leaders to win panchayat seats unopposed.

Both on the digital platform and on the ground, he opened fronts against the TMC. Taking to Twitter, he shared the ordeal of Journalists who have to face the wrath of the ruling TMC party and its backed goons for reporting the true ground realities of Bengal Panchayat elections.

The Journalists who are covering the WB Panchayat Election Nominations; on the ground, are facing the ire of the TMC goons & anti-socials.

They have been threatened, have been subjected to abusive language & even physically assaulted for reporting the truth. The truth has put the… pic.twitter.com/7xgOa89jgE — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) June 14, 2023

Adhikari made a strong assertion that TMC goons are indulging in acts of looting nomination papers and preventing candidates from filing their nomination papers in at least 50 blocks. He claimed that the TMC wants to secure uncontested victories for their party-supported candidates on over 20,000 seats.

Interacting with the media, Adhikari said, “This is an attempt to kill democracy, we will protest against this. We will end Mamata Banerjee’s jungle raj in West Bengal. We are fighting for democracy, and the people of the state will win. They say there is no sensitive booth in West Bengal and there is no need for Central forces here.”

#WATCH | This is an attempt to kill democracy, we will protest against this. We will end Mamata Banerjee's jungle raj in West Bengal. We are fighting for democracy, and the people of the state will win. They say there is no sensitive booth in West Bengal and there is no need for… pic.twitter.com/HXJuWvUPeL — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

Making sure that this prevailing situation changes, Adhikari, accompanied by other BJP leaders gathered the nominating members and broke open the barricades at State Election Commission Office in Kolkata.

#WATCH | West Bengal LoP & BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari breaks open the barricades at State Election Commission Office in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/jjHu3qr2zX — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

He also submitted his written complaint to the State Election Commission (SEC) in which he stated that TMC goons are preventing BJP leaders from filing their nomination papers. He further requested the SEC to appoint Ast PRO for accepting their nomination papers.

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition, complains to State Election Commission about BJP's nomination filing issues due to TMC's hooliganism. Requests APRO appointment for accepting nominations, reports @joymalabagchi pic.twitter.com/rb9G8ZvY0d — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) June 14, 2023

BJP leaders have also alleged that SEC Rajiv Sinha is not taking necessary steps and not allowing Central Forces to take charge of election duty. Sinha had recently taken the charge of State Election Commissioner. Before that, he had served as Bengal’s Chief Secretary from September 2019 to September 2020.

Sukanta Majumdar said, “There are several blocks where candidates are not able to file nominations. State Election Commission is not working properly, they are not allowing Central Forces to take charge. If this continues, free and fair elections will not be conducted.”

A day earlier, Adhikari had highlighted that even the BDO offices are not safe for Opposition Candidates who are going there for filing Nominations. In a tweet, he claimed that the people of West Bengal are watching in horror, how the Opposition candidates are being forcefully prevented by the TMC goons from filing nomination papers.

The BDO Offices are not safe for Opposition Candidates who are going there for filing Nominations.



The people of WB are watching in horror, how the Opposition candidates are being forcefully prevented by the TMC goons from filing nomination papers.



Today, Advocate & @BJP4Bengal… pic.twitter.com/2vQIPYfJbm — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) June 13, 2023

Recent incidences of violence

Political violence has become a norm in Bengal and many incidences don’t even make it to the news, more so because of the fear of the ruling state dispensation.

However, just a day earlier, a CPI (M) party office was “vandalised” at Minakhan in the Basirhat subdivision, and the candidate was “assaulted”. Similarly, supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and TMC clashed in the Bhangore area of South 24 Parganas, which is nearly 30 km away from the state capital. In another such incident, BJP MLA Dibakar Gharami was reported attacked by unidentified miscreants at Sonamukhi in Bankura district, allegedly to stop him from filing nomination papers.

Following the widespread incidents of violence and political clashes, the state election commission (SEC) had asked all District Magistrates (DM) and Superintendents of Police (SP) to implement Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code within a 1-kilometre radius of all nomination centres throughout the state. However, as clear from reports, this seems to have no effect on the anti-social elements and political clashes, allegedly backed by the TMC.

High Court had asked to deploy Central forces

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court had conducted an urgent hearing on two PILS submitted before the court. One PIL each was filled by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari regarding fair elections and safety during polls.

On Tuesday, 13th of June, the double bench of Calcutta High Court ordered the requisition and deployment of central forces in all areas designated as sensitive by the State Election Commission (SEC) for the elections. The court had also asked installation of CCTV cameras at every booth and corner of the counting centres across the state. However, the court left many things at the discretion of the State Election Commission (SEC) like whether to extend the date of nomination or not.