On Tuesday, July 4, a container truck crashed with four cars and rammed into a hotel on Tuesday, leaving at least 15 people dead and more than 20 injured. The incident happened in the Shirpur taluka of Maharashtra’s Dhule district along the Mumbai-Agra Highway.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have taken place at 10:45 AM on the motorway in Dhule, close to the town of Palasner. The truck’s brakes reportedly failed, which caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The Maharashtra Highway Police confirmed the incident and said it crashed into a guesthouse on the highway.

VIDEO | At least 15 people reportedly killed in an accident involving a truck and several vehicles on the Mumbai-Agra Highway in Dhule, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/49JmnBSUJs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 4, 2023

CCTV footage of the collision showed the truck colliding with a white car as it was being driven at high speed. There were massive dust plumes in the air as the truck and the car collided. The crash caused some pedestrians who were standing on the roadside to get hit.

The cops arrived at the scene quickly after being informed. The injured people were taken urgently to hospitals in Shirpur and Dhule, according to the police. Investigations are still going on, and the victims’ identities have not yet been formally disclosed.

Earlier, a similar incident was reported from Buldhana district from Maharashtra. On Saturday, July 1, in a tragic incident, a bus burst into flames on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Motorway in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, killing at least 26 people including 3 minors.

The accident occurred around 1:30 AM early morning on Saturday, while the bus was travelling from Yavatmal to Pune. According to police, the injured are receiving treatment at Buldhana Civil Hospital.