The 26 Opposition parties gathered in Bengaluru to discuss strategy for the 2024 elections have named their alliance as ‘INDIA’, or Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance.

The RJD and some other opposition leaders attending the meeting tweeted to inform about the name of the alliance. Though any formal announcement is yet to be made.

Opposition alliance named INDIA – Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance, confirms RJD & Shiv Sena(UBT) pic.twitter.com/SxrEquNpaA — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

“Now the BJP will feel the pain while saying India”, tweeted RJD. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, “So 2024 will be team INDIA Vs team NDA, Chak De INDIA”.

26 opposition parties including the Congress, DMK, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, TMC and others are holding their second meeting in Bengaluru currently.

The alliance is yet to declare who will be their PM face and what will be the seat-sharing formula. However, more concrete announcements are expected soon. Congress party has clarified that they are not very keen on leading the alliance or having the PM post.

The BJP, which is holding NDA parties meeting in Delhi today, has called the opposition’s attempt to come together as ‘Bhanumati Ka Kunba’, or an association of mismatched elements.