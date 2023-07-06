On the 29th of July, three major accidents of electrocution during the Muharram procession were reported in three states of Northern India – Gujarat, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

The first accident came to light from Rajkot’s Dhoraji area in Gujarat. Two people lost their lives while 24 others suffered electric shocks. Out of them, four people suffered serious injuries and they are claimed to be in critical condition. As per a report in Gujarat Tak, two people who lost their lives in this accident have been identified as Juned Hanif Majothi and Sajid Juman.

The accident took place during the Muharram procession in Rajkot’s Dhoraji area when the Tajia hit a high-tension electric line.

Following the incident, the injured were admitted to Dhoraji government hospital and a private hospital for treatment.

Reportedly, the incident took place in the Rasoolpara area of Dhoraji. When the Muslim community was taking out Tajia as part of the Muharram procession, the Tajia collided with the electric high-tension cable passing from above. While some people fainted after getting hit by an electric shock, others ran in panic.

When the news about the accident spread, GEB officers along with Dhoraji police reached the spot. Family members of the injured, local residents, and several leaders also rushed to the hospital to see the injured.

Apart from them, Deputy SP Ratno PI Gohil, and PSI Jadeja also reached Dhoraji’s private hospital, where they inquired about the health of the injured people.

Apparently, the video of the electrocution has also come to the fore. In the video, it can be seen that the metal part atop the Tajia collided with the power line. Afterward, many people suddenly fainted and fell on the road. While some people started running here and there. According to reports, numerous children were also injured by the electric current during the accident.

All Injured out of danger in Gopalganj’s electrocution accident during Muharram procession

Another major incident of electrocution during Tajia as part of the Muharram procession was reported from Gopalganj in Bihar. Reportedly, 8 people sustained injuries after getting hit by electric shocks. Subsequently, all the injured were admitted to the emergency ward of Gopalganj Sadar Hospital. Though they were admitted to the emergency ward, the condition of all the victims is said to be normal.

The accident took place in Harpur Dharma Chak village under the Uchkagaon police station area.

Gopalganj SP Swarna Prabhat stated that Tajia processions are being taken out at various places in Gopalganj as part of Muharram.

He added that a procession was also taken out on behalf of the people in Dharam Chak village of Harpur in Uchkagaon. Some people involved in the procession carried green bamboo and tree branches in their hands. These green bamboo and tree branches touched the electric wire passing from above. After which, the crowd got electrocuted and 8 people sustained injuries.

Following the accident, the officials asserted that during Tajia, the procession will only commence after a power cut.

Third electrocution incident in the Muharram procession in a day

Earlier in the day, four men were killed and 13 others were left severely injured due to electrocution during a Muharram procession in the Bokaro district of Jharkhand.

The Tajia being carried in the procession collided with a high-tension electric wire resulting in a blast in Khetko village of Peterwar Block in Bokaro, killing four and causing burn injuries to thirteen people. As per reports, the Tajia was en route from Dargah Mohalla to Karbala when the incident took place.

According to police, the Muharram procession was carrying a religious flag on an iron pole which came in contact with the high-tension wire.