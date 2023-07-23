Sunday, July 23, 2023
Andhra Pradesh: 8 patients die in a hospital in Nellore, kin blame the authorities for the shortage of oxygen

Six of the eight patients, according to the information, were admitted to the hospital's Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) unit.

Representative Image (Source: Outlook)
A shocking incident has surfaced from a Government General Hospital in Nellore city of Andhra Pradesh, wherein 8 persons have passed away. The relatives of the deceased have alleged that the deaths occurred due to a lack of oxygen at the hospital. The family members of the deceased have blamed the hospital administration for the tragic occurrence.

The hospital administration responded to the charges and stated that nobody died from a lack of oxygen. They said that the patients died from their underlying medical conditions. They emphasised that there was ample oxygen available throughout the hospital.

Six of the eight patients, according to the information, were admitted to the hospital’s Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) unit. Following their deaths, the superintendent of the hospital, Siddha Naik, intervened and launched an extensive investigation into the tragedy.

Naik delivered a report to the district collector as part of the inquiry. He, however, refuted any accusation that oxygen shortage contributed to the fatalities in his report and identified multiple medical factors as the causes of the deaths.

