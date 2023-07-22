On Thursday, 20th July 2023, a 36-year-old man, identified as Khalil Mia, committed an act of vandalism at the Niamatpur Durga temple in Bangladesh’s Brahmanbaria district. The sanctity of the sacred temple, located in Niamatpur village, was deeply violated as Khalil Mia desecrated multiple idols causing an uproar within the local Hindu community.

According to reports, Khalil Mia, who was visiting his sister’s residence in Niamatpur village, engaged in a heated argument with some local residents. This altercation tragically escalated as Khalil Mia vandalised not just one but five to six precious idols within the Durga temple.

Responding swiftly, the enraged locals assisted the law enforcement officers, resulting in the swift apprehension of the accused before further harm could be inflicted on the temple premises.

Jagdish Das, President of Niamatpur Sarvajanin Durga Temple, expressed deep anguish and resentment over the sudden act of vandalism, highlighting the impact on the sentiments of the entire local Hindu community.

After this disturbing incident, a case has been registered in the local police station under the Hurting Religious Sentiments and Speedy Trial Act, ensuring a thorough investigation. Authorities have assured to take appropriate legal actions against Khalil Mia for his reprehensible actions.

The Plight of Bangladeshi Hindus: A Growing Concern

This alarming incident highlights the growing plight of Bangladeshi Hindus, who represent a religious minority in the country. Attacks on temples, perpetrated by certain radical elements, have been witnessing an unfortunate increase in recent times. Such attacks not only inflict damage on places of worship but also create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among the Hindu community.

This is not the first time that such an incident has come to light. On 23rd January 2023, an Islamist named Akram vandalised several idols of Goddess Saraswati in Purbadhala Bazaar in the Netrakona district in the Mymensingh Division of Bangladesh. On 26th January 2023, a group of 9-10 Islamists disrupted the Saraswati Puja and vandalised the idol of the Goddess after being told not to click pictures and videos. The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance informed that a total of 154 religious minorities, including Hindus, were killed in the country between January and December 2022.