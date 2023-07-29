Belgium: Man kills mother, throws fridge containing her body parts into a canal

In a shocking incident in Belgium, a 30-year-old man has been booked and incarcerated in Belgium after he admitted to having murdered his mother. According to the Walloon city prosecutor, the mother’s body was discovered mutilated and dumped into a side channel of the Meuse near Liège.

A refrigerator with two limbs and two legs was discovered floating in a canal on the outskirts of Liege earlier this week, sparking an instant murder inquiry.

As the police dug deeper into the case, they found even more disturbing evidence. The deceased victim’s head and torso were unearthed in a nearby river in a trash container. Catherine Collignon, the prosecution’s spokesperson, confirmed the woman’s identification through different indicators, including her nails, jewellery, and a tattoo on her trunk.

Following the finding, the suspect was captured while attempting to flee to South Korea at a hotel in Zaventem. He confessed to the murder after being questioned by police and was brought before an examining magistrate on Friday. After being charged, he was placed in pre-trial jail.

Reportedly, the woman was murdered on July 10, with the perpetrator strangling and dismembering his mother’s body. The crime happened in Seraing, Liège, where the woman lived with her two children and granddaughter.

It was noted during the investigation that the mother and son had been arguing frequently since the son came back to reside with her during the Covid-19 pandemic.