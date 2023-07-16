In a disturbing incident, a man brought his ‘girlfriend’ from Assam to Bengaluru, and then he along with his four friends gang-raped her. According to a report by the New Indian Express, The 20-year-old woman filed a complaint on 13th July 2023 with the Parappana Agrahara police in Bengaluru, accusing her lover, Shahid Uddin, and four others of raping her. The police have arrested Shahid Uddin, while they work to gather more information about the remaining four accused.

According to the victim’s statement, she had met Shahid Uddin when he visited a park in Assam. They started to talk regularly after exchanging contact numbers, and it developed into a relationship as she fell in love with him.

Following this, she move to Bengaluru after her lover Shahid Uddin promised to marry her. However, upon her arrival, she was locked up in a house at Doddanagamangala. Shahid Uddin then assaulted her there and then called other four men also to rape her. The incident of rape is said to have occurred on June 1.

Shahid Uddin also took nude photos of the girl and made videos of the act on his phone.

An officer, quoting the victim’s statements, shared, “The accused is also alleged to have made a video of the act on his phone. He is also accused of taking her nude pictures. The victim claims she found out that the accused was in a relationship with another woman. When she confronted him, he reportedly physically assaulted her with a belt. Subsequently, he confined her inside a house and sent four unidentified men who also reportedly raped her.”

After managing to escape from the house, the victim sought help from a couple who accompanied her to the police station to file a complaint. The police have registered a case of gang rape, human trafficking, and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The arrest of Shahid Uddin is a significant development in the investigation, while the police continue their efforts to identify and apprehend the remaining accused individuals. According to the latest updates, the Parappana Agrahara police are actively pursuing the investigation into the case. They are diligently working to gather additional evidence, identify the remaining four accused individuals, and ensure a comprehensive probe into the alleged rape incident.