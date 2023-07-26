On the 26th of July, 1 person died in police firing at Barsoi in Bihar’s Katihar when the villagers gathered outside the office of the Electricity Department. They have been protesting against the irregular supply of electricity and higher power tariffs. However, in a shocking turn of events, the power outage protest turned deadly. Reportedly, at least one person died and two others sustained serious injuries in police firing.

According to a report in India Today, the person killed in police firing has been identified as Mohammad Khurshid (35). One of the injured persons is undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital in Katihar. Reports claim that the second injured has been referred to Siliguri in West Bengal.

As per the information received, Police officials tried to control the protestors and resorted to lathi charges and aerial firing. However, things went out of hand and the police opened fire.

The Police officials stated that the mob carried primitive weapons including sticks and boulders. The mob got violent and pelted stones at the government office. Around 12 officials of the electricity department were injured in the attack. The officials claim that the violent mob and stone pelting prompted them to open fire.

VIDEO | Protest erupts in Katihar, Bihar after a person was killed in police firing. Police had allegedly opened fire to control a mob that was protesting against power cuts. pic.twitter.com/0suqq9l6MJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 26, 2023

The principal opposition party, BJP criticised the Bihar government and demanded a judicial inquiry into the firing incident.

Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary targeted the Chief Minister. He said that on the one hand, CM Nitish Kumar claimed to provide 24-hour electricity to the people, however, his police has opened fire on villagers protesting against frequent power outages.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “First job, now the government is shooting those who ask for electricity. In Bihar, the police of the Nitish government, which is claiming to provide 24-hour electricity to the people, has opened fire on the people protesting for the demand for electricity, which is extremely unfortunate. There must be a judicial inquiry into this firing.”

BJP National Spokesperson condemned the incident and likened Nitish Kumar to General Dyer, the British officer responsible for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He also mentioned the recent death of a BJP leader in police lathicharge to highlight that this was not an isolated incident. He tweeted, “General Dyer of Bihar opens fire on protestors demanding electricity supply in Katihar. One killed,2 grievously injured In Bihar anyone who demands their rights- youth, kisan, teachers, common man – get lathis or goli Recently a BJP leader was also beaten & died ! This is he true face of Gen Nitish Dyer & his tanashahi govt Is this SAVING DEMOCRACY? Or killing democracy?? Is this I.N.D.I.A’s idea of democracy? From Bengal to Bihar – bullet, bomb, blast?”

Former Bihar Deputy CM, Tarkishore Prasad attacked the Bihar government and claimed that it has failed on all accounts.

Speaking to media personnel on police firing in Katihar, he said, “Bihar government has failed in every aspect. People were protesting over power cuts, but the police opened fire that led to the death of one person.”

VIDEO | "Bihar government has failed in every aspect. People were protesting over power cuts, but the police opened fire that led to the death of one person," says former Bihar Deputy CM @tarkishorepd on police firing in Katihar. pic.twitter.com/nRjpIPdR6G — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 26, 2023

Earlier, on the 13th of July, Patna police used lathi charges to disperse protestors and BJP workers protesting against the Bihar govt on the issue of the posting of teachers and the employment issue in the state. Bihar BJP leader Vijay Kumar Singh died due to a lathi charge conducted by the Bihar police. Later, a complaint was lodged against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, a senior police officer, and Patna’s district magistrate in this matter. The complaint was lodged by BJP worker Krishna Singh in Patna civil court.