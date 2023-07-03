Photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan have been found on admit cards issued by a college in Bihar’s Begusarai district. The examinees happen to be BA-Part II students of Ganesh Dutt College, a constituent college of Lalit Narayan Mithila University headquartered in Darbhanga.

The matter came to the fore when the students reached the college to collect their admit cards. Several admit cards issued to students showed photos of PM Modi and Amitabh Bachchan instead of actual students.

Source: Amar Ujala

Students are now apprehensive that they will be debarred from taking the exam since their admit cards do not have their photos.

Students asserted that they only receive their admit cards three to four days prior to the exam, and that if there is a discrepancy, they are prohibited from taking the examination. The students alleged that the university administration’s situation is so grim that the results of students who completed their graduation between 2019 and 2022 are not yet out as they were messed up and the university is still rectifying it. Because of the delay, the students have been denied government grants and other facilities, they said.

The university, meanwhile, called it a clerical mistake and a minor problem which will be rectified immediately.

This is, however, not the first time such a problem occurred in colleges affiliated with the Lalit Narayan Mithila University in Darbhanga, Bihar. Last year, in fact, photographs of Prime Minister Modi, star cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi and Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan have been found on admit cards issued by a university in the state. The examinees happen to be BA part 3 students of colleges based in Madhubani, Samastipur and Begusarai districts, all affiliated with the Lalit Narayan Mithila University headquartered in Darbhanga.