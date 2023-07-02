A triple talaq case from the Bihar district of Muzaffarpur has surfaced. The victim has charged that her husband’s younger brother touched her private areas while his older brother forced her to have sex with him. She was also beaten by her in-laws on 1st July. The incident was reported to the police after which they filed a case and opened an investigation.

The case pertains to Muzaffarpur’s Qazi Mohammadpur police station. Two years ago Usrat Parveen was married to Mohammad Salam who is a teacher in the Satpura Milkitola neighbourhood. She is a native of the Vaishali area. She alleged that after marriage, she was subjected to torture for dowry.

She even endured abuse from her in-laws for not having a child. Her husband’s younger brother used to sexually assault her in the absence of the former. His older brother also used to mock her for not having any children. He used to taunt her, “Come and sleep with me, I will make you pregnant.”

The woman informed that after she told her husband about the lewd behaviour of her brother-in-laws, he became determined to give her triple talaq. She has mentioned that her husband also forced her to bring a car from her mother’s house as part of the dowry. However, she was physically abused and boiled water was repeatedly flung at her after she refused to do so.

According to her, the in-laws fought with her and beat her over the demand for dowry. Her husband left the house after pronouncing triple talaq and she was thrown out of the house by her in-laws. Her brother was also thrashed after he arrived there. She revealed that her husband had attempted to perform triple talaq on three separate occasions. However, the matter was pacified with the intervention of the family members.