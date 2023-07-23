Sunday, July 23, 2023
HomeNews ReportsCan make Chief Minister, force one to step down: Infighting breaks out in the...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Can make Chief Minister, force one to step down: Infighting breaks out in the Congress party, ‘sidelined’ leader Hariprasad issues veiled threat to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

After Hariprasad's statement resulted in talks about possible infighting within the Congress, party leader Zameer Ahmed Khan announced that only top guns such as Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi can decide on CM candidate.

OpIndia Staff
Can make Chief Minister, force one to step down: Infighting breaks out in the Congress party, 'sidelined' leader Hariprasad issues veiled threat to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Siddaramaiah (left), BK Hariprasad (right), images via PTI
20

On Friday (July 21), senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad issued veiled threats to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah after being denied a Ministerial position in the State Cabinet.

While speaking to members of the ‘Ediga’ community at a hotel in Bengaluru, Hariprasad warned that he knew how to make a Chief Minister and dislodge someone from the same position when required.

“I had played a role in making the CMs in Goa, Pondicherry and Jharkhand (with my own efforts), in Haryana and Punjab along with the AICC leaders. I had made Bhupesh Bhaghel in Chhattisgarh who has been chief minister for six long years. So, I am well versed in making CM and making one step down,” he was heard saying.

BK Hariprasad, who is believed to be close to Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, also lamented how his community (Ediga) as well as Billava and Deevara were being sidelined from the State’s electoral politics.

“It makes us wonder whether they are becoming victims of conspiracy. We supported Siddaramaiah in 2013 with the intention of getting united. We had asked for a Rs 5 crore grant for Koti Channayya Park in Karkala, Udupi district. Siddaramaiah had promised to provide funds. But, to date, they have not been granted,” he emphasised.

“We are in a deciding position in about 11 assembly seats. But four aspirants from our communities missed tickets to make way for candidates from minorities,” the Congress MLC was heard saying.

Congress leader Zameer hits out at Hariprasad

After Hariprasad’s statement resulted in talks about possible infighting within the Congress, party leader Zameer Ahmed Khan announced that only Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi would decide on the Chief Ministerial candidate.

“One-upmanship will not work out in the Congress party. CM selection cannot be done by people like me, Hariprasad and Bandisiddegowda or Babanna. We have high command and our leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will take a call,” he said.

In the meantime, BK Hariprasad said that he was not aware of the presence of cameras and that his speech was being recorded. “I stand by what I said. I have never retracted my statements. I did not know there were cameras at the event and so I spoke freely,” he told the media.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBK Hariprasad Vs Siddaramaiah, Siddaramaiah CM, Hariprasad outrage
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Remembering ‘Operation West End’ and how Tehelka magazine framed an Army Major General in false corruption case

OpIndia Staff -
"The alleged use of women, liquor, and money by the reporters to lure the unsuspecting in this whole episode have worked against Tehelka in the long term," wrote Media Ethics Magazine in its case study.
Entertainment

Oppenheimer’s Bhagavad Gita scene sparks row, Save India Save Culture Foundation urges Union I&B Minister to take action

OpIndia Staff -
The statement concludes with SCSIF urging Union Minister Anurag Thakur to do everything to uphold the dignity of Shrimad Bhagvad Gita and make necessary alterations in the processes involving content moderation so that such things are not repeated again. 

Iranian government official calls for boycott of all products from Sweden and Denmark over Quran burnings

Second wife cannot accuse husband of cruelty under Section 498A of IPC: says Karnataka High Court, quashes conviction of a man

As video of Halal certified tea bags served in a train goes viral, here is why even vegetarian products are forced to get Halal...

BJP is planning to pull off another Pulwama-like ‘staged incident’: Mamata Banerjee peddles conspiracy theory, accuses BJP of defaming Bengal

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,876FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com