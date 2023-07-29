On Thursday, July 27, 2023, a shocking discovery was made in Fresno County, California, as local and federal authorities concluded a months-long investigation into an illegal, unlicensed laboratory located inside a warehouse. This covert facility contained hazardous materials, lab mice, and medical waste, raising serious concerns about potential public health risks.

Assistant Director Joe Prado of the Fresno County Public Health Department issued a statement revealing ongoing evaluations and assessments of the unlicensed laboratory in Reedley. The investigation involved close collaboration with multiple federal and state agencies to identify and categorise the biological and chemical substances present on the site. The complexity of the situation necessitated a careful determination of jurisdictional authority.

During a prior inspection on March 3, city officials discovered various chemicals being stored at the location. The situation escalated on March 16, when county public health officials conducted a follow-up inspection and reportedly found medical devices that appeared to have been developed on-site, including Covid and pregnancy test kits. These findings raised immediate red flags about the nature of activities conducted within the unlicensed laboratory.

Startling details emerged from court documents describing specific rooms within the warehouse containing an array of liquids, apparatus, and bodily fluid samples such as blood, tissue, and serums. Additionally, numerous vials of unlabeled fluids and suspected biological materials were discovered, indicating unauthorised and potentially hazardous experimentation.

The warehouse’s living conditions for animals were nothing short of appalling, according to the reports. Court documents revealed that hundreds of lab mice were subjected to severe conditions. Taking swift action, the city intervened and took possession of the animals in April. Tragically, 773 mice had to be euthanised due to their dire state, while over 175 were found dead.

After the tests conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the substances found in the warehouse, 20 potentially infectious agents were identified, including the coronavirus, HIV, hepatitis, and herpes. This revelation, as detailed in a Health and Human Services letter dated June 6, sent shockwaves through the health community.

The investigation led to the identification of the tenant responsible for the unlicensed laboratory. Prestige BioTech, a company registered in Nevada but unlicensed to conduct business in California, was behind the facility. According to court documents, Xiuquin Yao, the company president, communicated with city officials through emails disclosed in the court proceedings. Yao claimed that Prestige BioTech had relocated assets from a defunct company, Universal Meditech Inc., to the Reedley warehouse following UMI’s closure. The court documents indicated that Prestige Biotech was considered a successor and a creditor to UMI.

Prestige BioTech faced serious allegations of non-compliance with orders, particularly about providing a plan for the safe reduction and disposal of hazardous materials.

Reedley City Manager Nicole Zieba provided updates on the progress made by officials in handling hazardous materials and clearing the area. However, she also noted that active investigations by federal partners were still ongoing, highlighting the severity of the situation.