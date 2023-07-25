An Indian student has died in Canada after a brutal assault. Gurvinder Nath, a resident of the Punjabi town of Karimpur Chahwala, was lured by his assailants earlier this month on July 9 near Britannia Road and Creditview in Mississauga under the guise of placing a lunch order.

Nath, a student from Loyalist College, Toronto, was viciously assaulted upon arrival, had his car stolen, and died unexpectedly on July 14 at a trauma center after battling for his life for several days with critical injuries.

Peel Regional Police said in a statement that there is cause to think there are many suspects involved in the case and that the food order was placed in order to draw the driver to the area.

Investigators have also acquired an audio recording of the Pizza order placed prior to the attack.”It is believed that Nath was an innocent victim although every potential motive is being explored,” the police said.

A white Hyundai Accent sedan from 2012 to 2017 that features a characteristic flashing blue light at the top of the windscreen has been identified by police as the suspect vehicle.

According to the police, a man described as wearing dark attire can be seen getting out of the car in a CCTV image. They also stated that there is no known relationship between Nath and his assailants.

Nearby Old Creditview and Old Derry roads, less than five kilometers from the killing site, was where Phil King of Peel Regional Police’s Homicide Bureau reported discovering Nath’s abandoned car.

“Several” pieces of evidence have been retrieved after the vehicle underwent a forensic examination, according to King. He stated that the usage of a weapon in the incident is unknown to authorities.

Reports mention that a GoFundMe campaign has been created to collect funds for Nath’s body to be sent back to India and to assist the family with costs.

A 24-year-old victim had been attending a college in the Toronto region to study business while paying the high international student tuition costs associated with his education.

According to his cousin Balram Krishan and family friend Jaswinder Meelu, Gurvinder Nath had lately purchased a Jetta, his beloved first car, which he valued like a priceless property.

Nath was making his last delivery when he became the victim of a carjacking. When the manager saw him, he hurried him to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, where he was kept connected to various machines until he passed away.