The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has assumed control of the investigation into a case of the incident seen in the viral video from Manipur where two women were paraded naked. Following a reference from the Union Home Ministry, the CBI has lodged a fresh FIR in the matter and officially commenced its inquiry.

The incident, which occurred in May 2023, came into the national spotlight after a distressing video showing the two women being paraded naked by a mob went viral in July 2023. This caused outrage across the country, leading to demands for swift action and justice. It was later revealed that originally three women were paraded naked but one with a kid was let go, and another was gang-raped and her relatives killed for trying to protect her.

During a hearing in the Supreme Court on July 27, the Central government affirmed its commitment to a “zero tolerance” policy towards crimes against women. The Centre’s affidavit presented in court revealed that several police teams have been assembled to conduct mass operations at various locations to apprehend the identified culprits. Additionally, an Additional SP rank officer has been appointed to lead the investigation, with supervision from other senior police officials.

The affidavit said, “The government of Manipur vide letter dated July 26, 2023, has recommended Secretary, DOP&T for entrusting the case to CBI for further investigation, which has been duly recommended to Secretary, DOP&T by MHA vide letter dated July 27, 2023. The investigation shall thus, be transferred to CBI.”

According to the affidavit, the Union Home Ministry has been closely monitoring the distressing incident of sexual assault and violence against two women in Manipur since it came to light. The Centre was informed by the State government that seven primary suspects have already been apprehended and are currently in police custody for further interrogation.

In light of the gravity of the case, the Centre recommended that the trial should be conducted outside the state’s jurisdiction to ensure fairness and impartiality. Additionally, it stressed the importance of expediting the legal proceedings to conclude the trial within a period of six months.

On 19th July 2023, horrifying visuals of two women being stripped naked and paraded naked surfaced from Manipur. As per reports, the incident was from 4th May 2023, a day after the violence in the North Eastern state started.

The visuals show two women being paraded naked while a group of men around them heckled them on, and then being dragged into a paddy field. It was reported that the two victims were then gang-raped.