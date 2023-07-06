In a shocking incident from Chandigarh, a 60-year-old woman was abducted and raped by an auto driver and his accomplice on Monday, July 3. The woman, who was heading towards a temple in Saketri, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted in the forest near Kaimbwala.

The police said on Wednesday that the woman was thrashed brutally by the accused persons who left her at the spot assuming her to be dead. The police also informed that one of the accused had been arrested.

According to the complaint lodged at the Sector 3 police station, the victim woman was walking towards Saketri Temple when two men in an auto stopped her near Kaimbwala. The two offered to drop the woman saying that they were also going to Saketri. Initially reluctant, the woman somehow agreed to go along with the accused persons in the auto-rickshaw.

The complaint further stated that the accused persons instead of dropping her at Saketri Temple, took her to another religious place. As the woman noticed this and objected, the accused took her to the nearby forest and sexually abused her. When the woman resisted, the accused brutally thrashed her and then raped her one by one. The injuries left the victim unconscious.

Meanwhile, the accused presumed that the victim has died and left the area, however, after around eight hours, the woman regained consciousness and managed to reach her home. Subsequently, she revealed her ordeal to her family.

The family of the victim then called a PCR vehicle that took her to a hospital in Sector 16. The woman’s medical examination confirmed sexual assault. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).