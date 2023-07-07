The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has got the green flag for its master plan for the security of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Central Armed Police Force, which is responsible for the security of important installations including airports across the country, has been given the responsibility of overseeing the temple’s safety and security.

A security audit was conducted last year by the CISF following which a plan was formulated. Now, after the government’s nod, senior officials of the force inspected the temple premises.

CISF DG Sheel Vardhan Singh and DIG Sumant Singh visited the temple on Wednesday along with ADG Zone Piyush Mordiya, IG Range Praveen Kumar and SSP Raj Karan Nayyar. The site was inspected for about three hours.

Advanced security equipment to be installed

Besides the deployment of the CISF, the state force Pradeshik Armed Constabulary and the state police will also be deployed at and around the grand Ram Mandir. While cops will be stationed outside the temple premises, CISF will be stationed inside.

At present, there is a three-tier security cordon protecting the temporary temple of Ram Lala. This includes the security cordon of UP Police, PAC and CRPF. After the grand temple is opened, security will be tightened, given that it will be the target of jihadi terrorists.

The CISF officials reviewed the existing three-tier security system, along with the routes taken by the devotees. Security will be kept tight at the Red Zone and Yellow Zone too. A plan has been formulated for security outside the Yellow Zone.

The deployment of anti-drone technology was also discussed, given that terrorists are increasingly using drones to carry out attacks.

It has been decided that the facilities for keeping the luggage of devotees and the parking spaces will be located at some distance from the Ramjanmabhoomi complex. Bag scanners are to be installed in the luggage area. Reportedly, devotees will not be allowed to carry anything inside other than Prasad (offerings) to Lord Ram.

CCTV cameras monitored from a modern control room are also in the works.

CISF has lots of experience in providing security along with crowd management. Apart from being deployed at airports, metro stations and important industrial units, they also provide security in popular tourist destinations like the Taj Mahal, Red Fort, Victoria Memorial etc.

Inauguration in January next year

Swift construction work of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is underway as the deadline for completion is fast approaching. The temple is expected to be inaugurated on 22 January 2024.

The installation of Lord Ram and the inauguration will be done with much pomp and show. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present at the grand event. The inauguration ceremony is expected to begin on 15 January 2024 and last for a full 10 days.

श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर में स्तंभों, पीठिका तथा अन्य स्थानों पर सज्जित होने के लिए शास्त्रीय ग्रंथों में वर्णित कथाओं के आधार पर सुंदर मूर्तियों का निर्माण किया जा रहा है।



इन मूर्तियों को निर्माण प्रक्रिया की सारिणी के अनुसार निर्दिष्ट स्थानों पर प्रस्थापित किया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/ukRqF58xyd — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) May 18, 2023

The temple structure will have intricate carvings of Hindu deities and divine Hindu history. Artists from the Indira Gandhi art centre, Hindu priests and saints have all contributed to the same.