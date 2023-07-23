Today several Communist leaders and social media users circulated an image of two men in RSS uniform claiming that they are the culprits behind the horrific incident in Manipur seen in the viral video. However, the claim is completely fake and designed to defame the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh by linking it with the 4th May incident where a mob paraded two women naked and allegedly gang-raped one of them in Manipur.

Since the video of the incident went viral recently, opposition parties have launched a relentless attack on BJP, and have stalled the parliament. But the Communist leaders, including Subhashini Ali and JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, tried to blame RSS for the incident. They used a photograph showing a man and a teenager in RSS uniforms to falsely claim that they are the men behind the viral video incident.

Not just them, several social media handles launched a smear campaign against the RSS and started peddling this fake news through Twitter handles, Facebook, and Whatsapp groups among other social media platforms.

However, the two men in the photo are actually BJP’s Vice-President in Manipur Chidananda Singh and his teenage son Sachinanda Singh, and they have no link with the incident. Chidananda Singh has filed a police complaint against the social media users circulating the fake claim in this matter.

No amend despite being caught spreading fake news

On the 20th of July, when the incident came to the fore, JNU Student Union president Aishe Ghosh blamed the RSS and posted an image in which a tormentor is seen in a seemingly RSS-like attire while a hapless girl has been crucified. In her tweet, she also targeted “Hindu Rashtra”.

On the 23rd of July, Former MP and CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali uploaded pictures of the two men in RSS dress along with the screengrab of the viral video of the Manipur incident. In her tweet, she writes, “They are the Manipur accused. Recognise them by their clothes.”

They are the Manipur accused. Recognise them by their clothes. यह मणिपुर कर आरोपित हैं। इन्हें कपड़ो से पहचानो pic.twitter.com/ZyUgSVQUcZ — Subhashini Ali (@SubhashiniAli) July 23, 2023

However, when the netizens called out the propaganda and reminded her that this is fake news, she asked for apologies. However, she didn’t clarify this in her earlier tweet which was neither corrected nor deleted.

This is incorrect. Sincere apologies https://t.co/YRFaOVX4mU — Subhashini Ali (@SubhashiniAli) July 23, 2023

Similarly, other social media handles have also shared the same image making the same claim that the RSS duo is the accused behind the Manipur incident. A Twitter handle by the name, of Shankar Kondaparthi claimed that these two persons in the picture are the accused who led women naked in Manipur.

Many social media users busted this fake news and called out the smear campaign.

Popular Twitter user Befitting Facts highlighted that communist leaders, young and old alike, Aishe Ghosh and Subhashini Ali have been spreading lies about the Manipur incident to settle their personal enmity against the RSS.

1st @aishe_ghosh and now @SubhashiniAli spreading lies about Manipur violence. These people are trying to settle their goal with RSS, they dont care about women and justice. pic.twitter.com/pass6YktAC — Facts (@BefittingFacts) July 23, 2023

Another social media user, Bunch of Thoughts pointed out that the viral picture being claimed as the accused in the Manipur incident are the pictures of the BJP Vice President of Manipur State and his 10-year-old son who have nothing to do with that incident.

The tweet added that the picture is being circulated on social media with the claim that they are the culprit of the viral video from Manipur. It also attached a post that was spreading this fake news. The tweet highlighted that the post said, “The RSS-BJP duo is behind the rape of Manipur girls and the naked parade.”

Fake Alert | मणिपुर राज्य के बीजेपी उपाध्यक्ष व उनके 10 वर्ष के निर्दोष बेटे की तस्वीर को मणिपुर की वायरल वीडियो का दोषी बताकर सोशल मीडिया पर प्रसारित किया जा रहा है।



पोस्ट में कहा गया है, ''मणिपुर की लड़कियों के साथ बलात्कार और नग्न परेड के पीछे आरएसएस-भाजपा की जोड़ी है।''… pic.twitter.com/XaZ0Tj6447 — Bunch Of Thoughts (@BunchOfThought_) July 22, 2023

Busting the propaganda

On the 23rd of July, BJP State Vice-President Chidananda Singh himself came out to bust the fake news. He wrote a letter to the Manipur DGP requesting to initiate legal action in this matter.

In the letter, he said, “It is found that a photo which is taken out from the viral video is edited/ pasted to photos of myself Chidananda Singh, and my son Sachinanda Singh, wearing the RSS Ganavesh (Uniform) and alleging that we are involved in the incident. It is to mention that the joint photo of myself and my son was downloaded from my Facebook page.”

In the letter, he gave the names of some of the handles or groups that have shared the fake news and asked the DGP to take necessary actions against them.

He added, “It is a very unfortunate act of direct allegation by some particular groups, or individuals to defame and malign me, my family, and the RSS organisation. It is being witnessed that the photo has been uploaded group/page or Samagra Samskarika Vedi and furthermore by members of the group Nuhman Kannat, Ajees Muhammed from his personal Facebook Account, and Shankar Kondaparthi in their personal Twitter Accounts in Kerala and some part of South India.”

He categorically stated that the horrific incident of 4 May 2023 which led to the viral video is not related to him and his family in any circumstances.

Further, he requested police to initiate legal action against the Admin and members of the said Facebook groups as well as personnel Facebook and Twitter account holders who have been spreading false & fake news as mentioned above.

Apart from the Police complaint, he has also replied to some people spreading the claim on Twitter saying that he will file defamation cases against those spreading the fake news, maligning him and his family along with the RSS.

Why u people use photo of myself a my son? Let us meet at Court, I am filling Criminal/defamation suit against those propagating such fake news. I am Chidananda Singh, State Vice President BJP Manipur n my family never involved such heinous crime. — Chidananda Singh (@ChChidananda) July 23, 2023

Cases filed

Later in the day, Manipur Police confirmed on Twitter that a case has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS) after receiving the complaint of Chidananda Singh. “A case is taken up at CCPS for spreading false news with intent to cause injury, damage to his reputation and create serious breach of law and order. Attempt is made to identify and arrest the culprits,” Manipur Police said.

A case is taken up at CCPS for spreading false news with intent to cause injury, damage to his reputation and create serious breach of law and order. Attempt is made to identify and arrest the culprits.



3/3 — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) July 23, 2023

Additionally, a police complaint has been lodged against a government official in Kerala who spread fake news that the accused arrested in the Manipur incident was an RSS worker. Reportedly, the complaint has been filed in the Ankali police station against Dickson, who is a native of Ankamali and a Kerala government official. The complainant is PG Harish Kumar, a native of Angamaly. Dickson also posted the same photo with the same claim.