Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Updated:

Delhi court grants interim bail to Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual harassment case

The court also granted interim bail to Vinod Tomar, another accused in the case. The hearing on regular bail of Brij Bhushan and Vinod Tomar will be held on July 20.

OpIndia Staff
brij bhushan wrestlers
Image Source: Indian Express
2

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Interim bail has been granted to them till the next date of hearing. The court granted the two accused interim bail on a bail bond of Rs 25,000 each.

Delhi police had filed a charge sheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar on June 15. This case was registered on a complaint lodged by women wrestlers.

The chargesheet was been filed under sections 354, 354D, 345A & 506 (1) of IPC according to Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava. Two FIRs were registered against Brij Bhushan Singh on the basis of the wrestlers’ complaints.

One was registered under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and a cancellation report has been filed in the case of a minor wrestler. The second FIR was filed on the complaint of several wrestlers.

In Patiala House Court, Delhi Police filed a cancellation report, citing a lack of evidence, on the POCSO matter.

Delhi Police on June 15 filed a report recommending the cancellation of the POCSO case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharana Singh. This comes after the minor, who had accused the WFI chief of sexual harassment changed her statement. There was no collaborative evidence in the case, Delhi Police said.

In both matters, Delhi Police officials had said that in the FIR registered by the wrestlers, after completion of investigation, we are filing a chargesheet for the offences under sections 354, 354A, 354D IPC against accused Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and for offences under sections109/ 354/354A/506 IPC against accused Vinod Tomar before the Rouse Avenue Court, said Suman Nalwa, PRO, Delhi Police.

In the POCSO matter, after completion of the investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself, added Delhi police. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

wrestlers protest India
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

News Reports

No leader, no seat-sharing agreement, no agenda yet: ‘Opposition Meet’ in Bengaluru is all about grandiose statements and dreams of defeating Modi

ANI -
Sources said Congress is keen that the chairperson should be from the party as it is the largest party in the grouping. However, the party may not be not adamant on the matter and would be willing to go by the combined decision of opposition parties.
News Reports

Kota reports 17th suicide by a student in 2023 as NEET aspirant hangs himself: Here’s what is leading to soaring student suicides in the...

Siddhi Somani -
The victim has been recognised as Pushpendra Singh, a native of Jalore, a city in the Indian state of Rajasthan. He had only recently arrived in Kota and had signed up with a coaching facility to get prepped for the NEET exam.

‘Do you want to promote p*rnographic books for children’? Barack Obama faces backlash over letter against book banning in USA

Vested interests exploited claims made by short-seller: Gautam Adani lambasts Hindenburg Research report

‘A sense of alienation looms in Bengal, need a strong Nationalist movement to counter it’: BJP leader Swapan Das Gupta on political violence, corruption,...

Delhi: Salman stabbed to death by the family of his Muslim girlfriend in Jaffrabad

