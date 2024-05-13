On Monday, May 13, Maldives’ government thanked the Indian government for providing budgetary support worth $50 million. The support was extended in the form of a rollover of a $50 million treasury bill for one more year which was done through the State Bank of India’s branch in the Maldivian capital of Male. The financial support from India came after the visit of Maldivian Foreign Minister to India.

In a press release, the Maldivian government said, “The Government of India has provided a budget support of USD 50 million to the Maldives today. The support was in the form of a rollover of USD 50 million Treasury Bill, for an additional year, through the State Bank of India, Male.”

The Maldivian government revealed that the decision to rollover the treasury bill was made after a request by Maldives’ foreign minister Moosa Zameer to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar when the former visited New Delhi last week. Interestingly, during his visit, Moosa Zameer said that the insults against Indian PM Modi will never be repeated in Maldives.

Government of India extends budget support to the Government of Maldives



“I thank EAM Dr S Jaishankar and the Government of India for extending vital budgetary support to Maldives with the rollover of $50 million Treasury Bill. This is a true gesture of goodwill which signifies the longstanding friendship between Maldives and India,” Maldivian foreign minister Moosa Zameer said.