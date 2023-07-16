On 16th July 2023, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj faced a heated backlash during his visit to the Mayur Vihar flood relief camp. Angry and frustrated individuals raised slogans and staged a protest against Bhardwaj, highlighting the widespread issues prevailing within the camp. Concerns of the residents ranged from insufficient food, water, and sanitation facilities, creating a volatile atmosphere.

Amidst the chaotic scene, a scuffle broke out between the residents of the camp and workers from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Demonstrators expressed their grievances directly in front of Bhardwaj, accusing him of various wrongdoings and even labelling him a thief. The camp, accommodating displaced residents from the flood-hit Yamuna Khadar area, has been plagued by inadequate arrangements, exacerbating the frustration of those seeking relief.

Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj denounced the protest as a BJP-sponsored event, asserting that the party was orchestrating the unrest using women activists. In response, Bhardwaj highlighted that individuals were being obstructed from accessing relief camps established by the Delhi government. He further alleged that the BJP was preventing Delhi ministers and MLAs from visiting the camps to divert attention away from the absence of BJP MPs in Parliament, which is currently not in session.

Amidst the slogans and protests, the minister’s interaction with the affected people at the relief camp was limited, prompting him to conclude his visit prematurely.

The situation at the Mayur Vihar flood relief camp remains highly critical, as discontent and frustrations among the affected population continue to grow.

Meanwhile, Delhi continues to grapple with severe flooding caused by the swollen Yamuna River. While the water levels of the Yamuna have started to recede, challenges persist as heavy rainfall poses a threat, and the city faces waterlogged regions, infrastructure issues, and health risks. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has taken prompt action, assessing the situation upon his return from a visit to France and the UAE.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been actively involved in rescue and relief operations, rescuing thousands of individuals. However, amidst the crisis, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government has engaged in a blame game with the Lieutenant Governor (LG) and the BJP, blaming them for the floods, raising concerns about effective coordination in mitigating the effects of the floods.