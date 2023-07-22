Saturday, July 22, 2023
HomeNews ReportsDelhi: Indian Railways issues notice to two mosques built on railway land, asks them...
News Reports
Updated:

Delhi: Indian Railways issues notice to two mosques built on railway land, asks them to vacate encroached government property in 15 days

OpIndia Staff
Bengali market mosque (Image Source: ETV Bharat)
5

On July 22, Indian Railways issued notices to Takia Babbar Shah mosque and Bengali Market mosques in Delhi and asked them to vacate the encroached railways land. The administration of both mosques has been given 15 days time to clear out the encroachment, according to the notice, else, the railways will remove the same itself.

The Northern Railways Administration published the notice which read, “Railways property has been illegally invaded upon. You must voluntarily dismantle any unlicensed structures, including temples, mosques or shrines within 15 days of receiving this alert or the railways administration will take legal action.”

It further added, “Encroachments that are not permitted will be removed in compliance with the Railways Act. Any damages incurred throughout the procedure will be your responsibility. The Railways administration won’t be held accountable.”

Earlier action on illegal construction at Bengali Market Masjid

A portion of the mosque in the Bengali market was demolished in a joint anti-encroachment action by the Land and Development Office (L&DO), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) in April of this year.

The demolition took place early morning wherein one of the boundary walls was removed. Officials said that an illegal structure made out of concrete was raised a few months back on the encroached portion. However, the mosque officials alleged that no prior notice was sent to them before taking up the exercise.

Hanuman Mandir and Dargah demolished in Delhi earlier in July

On Sunday, 2nd July 2023, the Delhi administration demolished two religious places on the footpath in the Bhajanpura area to widen a road. Public Works Department (PWD) initiated the anti-encroachment drive in the Bhajanpura area of North East Delhi. The purpose of this operation was to remove a Hanuman temple and a dargah.

To ensure the smooth execution of the drive and handle any potential disturbances, Delhi Police personnel were heavily deployed, along with the presence of central forces. Additionally, the entire area was carefully monitored using drone cameras.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Saree torn, stripped naked and thrashed: Two women attacked on suspicion of being pickpockets in West Bengal’s Malda, BJP demands justice

OpIndia Staff -

Ghaziabad: Khalid Chaudhary poses as Deepak, rapes a Hindu woman, forcibly makes her eat beef and converts her to Islam

OpIndia Staff -

“I was punished for speaking the truth”: Congress minister Rajendra Singh Gudha says after being sacked for admitting failure to ensure women’s safety in...

OpIndia Staff -

With what authority can Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board issue fatwa declaring Ahmadiyyas as non-Muslims: Centre govt questions AP govt

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi HC orders Tehelka, Tarun Tejpal and two others to pay ₹2 crore to retired Maj Gen MS Ahluwalia in defamation case related to...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Conscience of the court shaken’: Gauhati HC suo moto cancels bail of hostel warden accused of sexually assaulting 21 minor kids, read details

OpIndia Staff -

Congress sacks Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha for admitting their failure in ensuring women’s safety

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court expresses shock after jailed separatist leader Yasin Malik appears in the court physically, Solicitor General calls it a major security lapse

OpIndia Staff -

Assam: Vigilant locals foil abduction of minor Hindu girl at the hands of Monjurul Haque in Karimganj, accused arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan Congress govt passes bill that prohibits protests with a family member’s dead body, imposes two-year jail term for violators

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,876FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com