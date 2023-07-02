On Sunday, 2nd July 2023, the Delhi administration demolished two religious places on the footpath in the Bhajanpura area to widen a road. Additional DCP Subodh Goswami of the Delhi police offered prayers to the Hindu deities at the temple before respectfully removing the idols from the temple. The other site peacefully demolished in this drive was a dargah.

On Sunday morning, the Public Works Department (PWD) initiated an anti-encroachment drive in the Bhajanpura area of North East Delhi. The purpose of this operation was to remove a Hanuman temple and a dargah. To ensure the smooth execution of the drive and handle any potential disturbances, Delhi Police personnel were heavily deployed, along with the presence of central forces. Additionally, the entire area was carefully monitored using drone cameras.

The construction of a double-decker flyover by the PWD is currently underway in this area. The design involves the construction of a metro route on the upper level and a road on the lower level. However, the presence of a dargah in the middle of the road and a Hanuman temple on the side has resulted in persistent traffic congestion. There has been a long-standing demand for the removal of these structures to alleviate the traffic jam situation.

According to the police, prior to the demolition of the temple, Subodh Goswami, the additional DCP of North East Delhi, participated in a prayer ritual within the temple premises. Following the prayers, the idols were respectfully removed, and only then did the demolition drive commence.

DCP Joy Tirkey of North East Delhi confirmed that the police engaged in a conversation with the devotees of the temple, and they willingly agreed to cooperate with the police during the demolition process. This mutual understanding was reached as the demolition was necessary to expand the road infrastructure.

DCP Tirkey said, “It was a very peaceful operation, and even the bhakts of the temple helped us during the demolition drive. They took the idols with the utmost respect. When we arrived here, we requested their cooperation. I want to emphasize that during a conversation with them, they understood that the decision to widen the road was made by the religious committee of the government.”

He added, “Some matters fall under the civil administration, while my responsibility is to maintain law and order. When we spoke to the people, they agreed and even assisted us.”