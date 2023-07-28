In a horrific incident in Delhi, a 22-year-old girl identified as Nargis was killed by her cousin Irfan for refusing to marry him as he does not have any permanent job. The girl was attacked with an iron rod by 28-year-old Irfan in a park in the Malviya Nagar area of Delhi.

On being informed, the police immediately reached the spot and recovered the dead body of the girl and the iron rod with which the girl was hit. The Police have lodged an FIR in the case and have nabbed the accused, who initially fled from the spot after murdering the girl.

The incident happened in the park which is close to Aurobindo College. The Police have confirmed that the victim girl has graduated from Kamala Nehru College.

Talking about the incident, South Delhi DCP Chandan Chowdhary said that Nargis went to the park with a friend when she was attacked by the man. The DCP added that they found a rod near the body, and there are injuries on the head of the deceased. “Further investigations in the care are underway. Legal action will be taken,” she added.

#WATCH | Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi, says "The incident took place inside the park. The deceased is a college student. She had come to the park with her friend. There are injuries on the deceased's head. A rod was also found near her body. We… pic.twitter.com/s0vZ4NQZHB — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2023

The police officer later revealed that the motive behind the murder is love angle and denial. The girl is 22 years old and the boy is 28 years old, and they are maternal cousins. Irfan wanted to marry Nargis, but she and her family refused the proposal because he does not have a proper employment. The girl completed graduation with Hindi honours and was doing Steno coaching at present. Her family said that she is well educated and she will get a good match, and they are not going to marry her to an unemployed boy. Subsequently, the girl also stopped talking to him.

#WATCH | Chandan Chowdhary, DCP, South Delhi, says, "The entire issue basically has a love angle & denial for marriage. The victim (22 years old) & the accused (28 years old) are cousins. The deceased's family had refused the boy for marriage since he was… pic.twitter.com/ARcIzIKrpG — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2023

Recently, Irfan’s younger brother’s marriage was fixed, and he realised that he will not get a bride easily for marriage as he is jobless, said DCP Chandan Chowdhary. He is currently working as a delivery boy and knew where the girl goes for the steno coaching. He was in a disturbed mental state, and decided to commit the crime today, the police officer said.

The city of Delhi has been witnessing several murders lately raising the concern about the safety and security of human life.

The murder reported today happened a day after a girl named Renu was shot dead in front of her house in Delhi’s Dabri area. The accused who have been identified as Ashish first fled from the spot and later killed himself on his terrace with a country-made pistol.

Also, in May this year, a girl named Sakshi was brutally murdered by one Sahil Khan in Delhi’s Shahbad Diary area. The accused had stabbed the girl for more than 20 times after which he was arrested.

In the current given case, the accused hit the girl with an iron rod leaving her dead in a park near Aurobindo college, Delhi. The accused has been arrested. Further investigations are underway.