Uttar Pradesh: Parvez beaten to death at his girlfriend’s house by her family and neighbour on Eid al-Adha in Ghaziabad, three arrested

Police said, "42-year-old Sanjay who lives in Vandana Vihar and his daughter was already acquainted with the deceased. He along with his family members thrashed the youth."

A recent case of murder has come to light from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh where a Muslim guy named Parvez entered a girl’s house in Vandana Vihar of the Khoda police station and was beaten to death there. The girl is a class 10 student and was allegedly his girlfriend. He was attacked by her family and neighbours after being caught which led to his demise. The incident reportedly occurred on 29th June, on the evening of Eid al-Adha.

On Thursday at around 7 o’clock, he reached the girl’s residence to meet her. However, her parents arrived there in the meantime and saw them together. They started assaulting him afterwards. Her cousin and another local resident also came to the scene.

He was severely hurt both on his head and in other places. He was reportedly hit with an iron rod over the head. The police also rushed to the spot after learning about the occurrence. Parvez was taken to hospital for treatment where the medical staff pronounced him dead.

A senior police official said, “On 29 June, the PRV of the Thana Khoda region got a report that Parvez, a 23-year-old resident of Mustafabad, Loni Dehat in Uttar Pradesh had been beaten up by some individuals in the Vandana Vihar Thana Khoda neighbourhood on the suspicion of committing theft.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police Trans Hindon Zone further stated, “When the police verified all the details, we found that the accused is a 42-year-old man named Sanjay who lives in Vandana Vihar and his daughter was already acquainted with the deceased. He along with his family members thrashed the youth.”

“Doctor pronounced the young man brought dead after he was transported to the hospital for treatment. Three perpetrators have been arrested following the filing of charges after we received a complaint from his family. In addition, legal action is being pursued,” he added.

The girl’s family admitted to striking Parvez during the initial interrogation on the grounds of stealing. However, it was discovered through the police inquiry that the issue is a love affair. Their daughter and Parvez knew each other for a year. They beat him up after seeing the two of them together. The locals unveiled that Parvez used to visit the girl’s home to meet her. The police, in this case, have apprehended her father, cousin, and neighbour while launching a case based on the complaint of his family.

