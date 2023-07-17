On 16th July, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met his counterpart from Myanmar, Than Swe, and raised the issue of terrorists infiltrating Manipur, India from Myanmar. Reports suggest that heavily armed terrorists are infiltrating from Myanmar into Manipur in the backdrop of Kuki-Meitei clashes.

During the meeting, MEA Jaishankar underlined the importance of peace and stability at the border areas. Notably, India shares over 1,600 KM of the border with Myanmar. He said the border areas have been “seriously disturbed recently, and any actions that aggravate the situation should be avoided”.

“Flagged concerns about human and drug trafficking. Urged stronger cooperation among relevant parties for the early return of trafficked victims,” he added.

One of the most significant meetings of recent times, as EAM Jaishankar meets his Myanmar counterpart; Underlined the importance of "ensuring peace and stability in our border areas", says Indian readout. Meet even as situation in Manipur remains in crisis https://t.co/BowNPMOxjx — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) July 16, 2023

Dr. Jaishankar also expressed concerns over the humanitarian situation in the neighboring country. Showing support for the democratic transition process in Myanmar, he said, “India supports the democratic transition process in Myanmar and highlights the need for the return of peace and stability. We will closely coordinate our policy with ASEAN in this regard.”

The disturbances in Myanmar are allowing terrorists to cross over into India. Furthermore, it has delayed the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway, which is running four years behind the deadline. Once completed, the 1,400 KM long highway will boost trade between the three countries in different sectors, including tourism, business, health, education and more. There are plans to extend the road to Vietnam as well.

Over the past five years, India and Myanmar have worked extensively in stepping up security cooperation. The ties between the two countries to control terrorists led to military action on several northeast-based terrorist camps in 2019. In 2020, 12 terrorists were handed over to Indian authorities in Imphal and 10 in Guwahati. Later, in 2021, five Manipur terrorists were handed over to India who were wanted for the murder of a commanding officer of the Indian Army and his wife in Churachandpur.

Dr. Jaishankar is in Bangkok to participate in the “12th Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of the Mekong Ganga Cooperation Mechanism” and attend the “BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ Retreat”. Dr. Jaishankar co-chaired the 12th MGC meeting along with the FM of Laos PDR Saleumxay Kommasith. During the meeting, he emphasized on prioritizing the implementation of the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway and called for the expedition of the conclusion of the Motor Vehicles Agreement between the three countries. He also proposed to take forward culture and tourism and deepen museum-based cooperation.

Co-chaired the 12th Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) meeting in Bangkok today along with FM of Lao PDR Saleumxay Kommasith.



➡️ Prioritizing the implementation of the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway.



➡️ Expedite the conclusion of the Motor Vehicles Agreement between… pic.twitter.com/07egAiGz9O — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 16, 2023

The Manipur Violence

Manipur has been burning amid conflict between the two ethnic groups, Meiteis and Kukis. Tensions flared up on May 3 following a ‘Tribal solidarity march’ which was organized against the Meitei community seeking ST status.

Meiteis account for the majority of the Manipur population, whereas Nagas and Kukis account for about 40% of the population. About 130 people have been killed in the clash and several have been displaced after their houses were torched and razed.

A detailed analysis of the root causes and on-ground scenario can be read here.