On Tuesday, July 11, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a Home Ministry employee identified as Naveen Pal for sending significantly confidential documents to Pakistan. It has come to the fore that Naveen was honey-trapped by a woman who is believed to be an ISI agent from Pakistan.

According to the reports, the ISI agent posed herself as Anjali from Kolkata, West Bengal and trapped Naveen Pal to get access to the confidential documents from the Ministry. The ‘woman’ also offered Pal Rs 85,000 in exchange for the documents. The Police have now arrested Naveen and are investigating the bank accounts.

The arrested official is a resident of Crossing Republic Colony, Bheemnagar and has completed his education till 12th. The incident is said to have come to the fore after the authorities learned that Naveen was sending official documents to a woman named Anjali. He was also constantly chatting with her on social media and was receiving money from her via Paytm.

The investigations later revealed that Naveen Pal was honey trapped and so was sending information and documents related to G-20 to the ISI agent. He earned Rs 5000 for every single document he shared with the ‘woman’. The arrested official also sent several maps to the ‘woman’.

The Police are at present tracing the bank transactions and are looking for the person who acquired confidential documents from the Home Ministry via Naveen. The Police also said that the arrested official will be charged with the sections of the National Security Act.