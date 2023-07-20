On Thursday, 20th July 2023, a major operation conducted by the Goa Police Crime Branch led to the arrest of two individuals in connection with the illegal possession of explosives. The arrests were made in South Goa, and the recovered materials included 150 kg of illegal explosive substances, 1200 gelatin sticks commonly used in mining and construction industries, and 300 detonators.

The two suspects have been identified as Bhujang Khatavkar (32) and Talak Baptiste (35). They were apprehended in the Guddamol area of Sanvordem while in possession of hazardous materials. The explosives were concealed in six boxes, weighing a total of 150 kg, while the 300 detonators were bundled separately.

Upon interrogation, the suspects revealed that they were transporting the material with the intention of using it for an explosion in a stone quarry. However, they did not possess a valid license for such activities, which led to their arrest.

This illegal possession of explosives poses a threat to public safety and the well-being of the community. In response to the severity of the crime, the two accused have been booked under Section 286 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various sections of the Explosive Substances Act.

The authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter to uncover any potential accomplices or networks involved in the illegal trafficking of explosive materials. The case will be meticulously examined to ensure that all those responsible for endangering public safety are brought to justice.