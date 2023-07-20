Thursday, July 20, 2023
HomeNews ReportsGoa Crime Branch foils potential disaster: 150 kg explosives, 1200 gelatin sticks, 300 detonators...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Goa Crime Branch foils potential disaster: 150 kg explosives, 1200 gelatin sticks, 300 detonators seized, two arrested

The two suspects have been identified as Bhujang Khatavkar (32) and Talak Baptiste (35). They were apprehended in the Guddamol area of Sanvordem while in possession of hazardous materials. The explosives were concealed in six boxes, weighing a total of 150 kg, while the 300 detonators were bundled separately.

OpIndia Staff
goa
Representative Image via iPleaders
10

On Thursday, 20th July 2023, a major operation conducted by the Goa Police Crime Branch led to the arrest of two individuals in connection with the illegal possession of explosives. The arrests were made in South Goa, and the recovered materials included 150 kg of illegal explosive substances, 1200 gelatin sticks commonly used in mining and construction industries, and 300 detonators.

The two suspects have been identified as Bhujang Khatavkar (32) and Talak Baptiste (35). They were apprehended in the Guddamol area of Sanvordem while in possession of hazardous materials. The explosives were concealed in six boxes, weighing a total of 150 kg, while the 300 detonators were bundled separately.

Upon interrogation, the suspects revealed that they were transporting the material with the intention of using it for an explosion in a stone quarry. However, they did not possess a valid license for such activities, which led to their arrest.

This illegal possession of explosives poses a threat to public safety and the well-being of the community. In response to the severity of the crime, the two accused have been booked under Section 286 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various sections of the Explosive Substances Act.

The authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter to uncover any potential accomplices or networks involved in the illegal trafficking of explosive materials. The case will be meticulously examined to ensure that all those responsible for endangering public safety are brought to justice.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsGoa explosives, Gelatin sticks, Goa Crimes
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Manipur horror: First arrest from viral video, man seen grabbing one of the women nabbed by police

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, a man named Huirem Herodas Meitei, aged 32 years, has been arrested. He was seen in the video wearing a green t-shirt and grabbing one of the women victims when they were paraded naked. Meitei is from Pechi Awang Leikai.
News Reports

‘Starve yourself to meet Jesus’ to ‘We will ride on a comet to escape apocalypse’: How doomsday cults have claimed thousands of gullible victims...

Shraddha Pandey -
These doomsday cults thrive on the belief that people are living in the end times, that is the world will end soon and only those who follow their prescribed rituals and traditions will be able to meet God.

PM Narendra Modi expresses pain and anger over Manipur incident, says no criminal will be spared

Manipur viral video shows women paraded naked, gang rape and murder reported, May 4 incident triggers shock and outrage: CM informs first arrest made

Production of C-295 aircraft to begin in India next week while the first aircraft from Spain will arrive in September, 1st batch of IAF...

Manipur: The Meitei community to review the state’s 1949 merger agreement with India as the situation remains tense

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,876FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com