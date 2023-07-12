A peculiar case from Mehsana, Gujarat, where a woman successfully got her husband arrested seven times in less than ten years over domestic assault allegations, has come to light due to a report in The Times of India. However, every time her husband is arrested, she secured his release after a couple of months by acting as a guarantor. Interestingly, the pair who also have a son together wasn’t always involved in this tumultuous tale of arguments, estrangements and reconciliations.

In 2001, Premchand Mali of Patan married Sonu Mali of Mehsana and they made their home in Kadi. Life was originally pretty tranquil, but in 2014, the two began to have disagreements. A court ordered the husband to pay his wife an alimony of Rs 2,000 per month after she filed a domestic abuse case against him in 2015.

The 43-year-old reportedly struggled as a daily wage worker that year to make the payments, which led to the issuance of an arrest order for him. He was subsequently taken into custody for five months. In a surprising twist of events, Sonu Mali stepped up as his guarantee and provided him with a bailout because she was the only person in his life. The couple continued to live together despite their official separation and argued frequently.

The court records associated with the case stated that she had him arrested on allegations of inflicting harm every year between 2016 and 2018. Afterwards, she would step in and make arrangements for his bail each time. The man missed two alimony payments in 2019 and 2020, which resulted in two additional episodes of jail.

She acted as his lifesaver once more, and their precarious living situation continued. Early in 2023, just when it appeared they had found a residence in Kadi, things started to head awry. He was once again imprisoned due to his repeated carelessness with alimony payments. On 4 July, his spouse successfully negotiated his release once more and they went back to their Kadi house.

Their reconciliation lasted only a short while, though. Premchand Mali noticed his wallet and phone were gone on 5 July. When the wife was questioned by him, she responded that she had no idea where the belongings were. The verbal argument turned physical, with both sides punching and kicking each other.

Their son Ravi, 20, also joined in and began striking his father with a bat. Later, Premchand reported Sonu Mali to the Kadi police, claiming that she had thrown red chilli powder in his eyes. He left their house out of aggravation and travelled to Patan to live with his mother. He filed a complaint on 7 July against his wife and son charging them with inflicting harm as well as aid and abetment.