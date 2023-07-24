On 24th July, a case similar to Seema Haider, a woman from Pakistan who came to India with her four kids to meet her lover, came to the fore but with a twist. In this case, the woman is from India and has gone to Pakistan to meet her lover. The woman, identified as 35-year-old Anju from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, had left last Sunday on the pretext of visiting Jaipur. However, her husband Arvind learned the shocking reality that her wife had gone to Pakistan when their son got sick, and he called Anju to ask when she would be back. Anju informed him that she was in Pakistan and would be back soon. As per reports, Anju is originally from Kailor, Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, Anju claimed she was going to Jaipur to meet a friend. However, on Sunday, she called and informed her husband that she was in Lahore. Arvind was unaware why she went to Lahore and how she got a visa. Arvind claimed the matter differed from Seema Haider’s as Anju had valid documents, and his wife told him she would be back in 2-3 days; hence he did not file a complaint with the police.

Arvind is in utter shock and has left it to his children whether they want to live with Anju. According to him, this is the first time Anju has gone somewhere without informing her family. Arvind feels Anju has cheated him. He wants to have a family meeting with Anju’s parents to decide the next course of action.

Arvind has requested from the authorities that if Anju has all the valid documents, she should be allowed to come back. He told BBC Hindi that they got married in 2007 and have a 15-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son. “I never checked her phone as I trusted her,” said Arvind.

Police have no information about her passport application

In 2020, Anju applied for a passport, but the local police were unaware of it. The investigation in this matter is underway, and if her passport or other documents are fake, appropriate action under the Passport Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code will be taken.

Anju to get engaged to Nasrullah

Earlier, it was reported that Anju travelled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan to meet her lover, 29-year-old Nasrullah, from Upper Dir. They met on Facebook four years ago and started liking each other soon. During questioning by Pakistani authorities, Anju claimed that she could not live without Nasrullah. Unlike Seema, Anju went to Pakistan on valid documents, and her Visa is valid for 30 days. Anju had to visit the police station in Upper Dir Bala as it is required by law that when an Indian national visits Pakistan, they must show their travel documents at the police station. Nasrullah accompanied her for the visit.

In a statement to BBC Urdu, Nasrullah said, “In the next two to three days, Anju and I will get engaged formally, and then after ten to twelve days, she goes back to India and then comes again for the wedding. This is my and Anju’s personal life. We don’t want it to be interfered with. We are trying to stay away from the media too.”

Interestingly, Nasrullah claimed Anju’s parents don’t have any problem with him. He also informed BBC Urdu that they would get engaged in Pakistan and would get married later. BBC Urdu reported that they would formally get engaged in 2-3 days, and Anju would return to India 10-12 days after that. While Anju is already married in India, it is unclear how she is going to proceed with her marriage to Narsullah.