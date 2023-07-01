Tensions in the Katras police station area of Dhanbad, Jharkhand escalated on 30th June when a clash broke out between two groups over the theft of a battery charger of an e-rickshaw owned by one Janaradan Yadav. The instance which happened at around 11:20 PM sparked an argument which then soon escalated into a major fight.

There was a lot of stone pelting, houses and shops were ransacked, seven vehicles including a police car were vandalised and even bombs were hurled during the conflict. Afterwards, section 144 was imposed as a result and hundreds of police and security personnel were deployed to maintain law and order there.

The CCTV camera installed in a nearby store captured the theft along with the faces of some people. Shamshad alias Bablu Ansari was inquired about the same by some associates of Janaradan Yadav at the former’s shop in Kailudih which led to the bloodshed.

About 12 people have been injured in the violent altercation. Initially, there was a dispute and confrontation between the two sides regarding the theft, but within two hours the situation took a turn for the worst.

One community came on the road in Chhatabad and set fire to the effigy of a councillor representative of Ward 2, Masoom Khan and social worker Mohd. Shahabuddin which incensed the other group. They complained that the two were not able to pacify the matter.

Police reached the spot, however, they were unable to contain the situation after which more force had to be sent out from the district headquarters. Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prem Kumar Tiwari’s directives led to the imposition of prohibitory orders in Chhatabad, Kailudih, and Akashkinari.

Nisha Murmu, the deputy superintendent of police for Baghmara, stated that the precise cause of the violent row is still unknown and is being looked into. “Multiple people are hurt. The entire region has been secured by police presence. Action is being taken against the perpetrators.”

There were skirmishes between the two factions at least three to four times a day. Six bombs were also launched during the same. People attacked an e-rickshaw in the presence of cops, and the driver was beaten with sticks which resulted in injuries.

The police had to use baton charge to get things under control. The local atmosphere continues to be strained. Katras police have begun an inquiry to find the accused and many individuals have been summoned to the police station in the case.

On the other hand, Baghmara Circle Officer KK Singh reported that the matter had been resolved, but one side intensified its assault following the Friday prayers. He nonetheless refuted the bombing incident.