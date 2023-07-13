While the leftist liberal cabal and a few political parties continue to peddle the claim that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an ‘illiterate person who cannot run a country’, veteran journalist Sheela Bhatt revealed that Modi completed his post-graduation in the year 1981-82 and that he was a very focused student.

On Wednesday, July 12, Sheela Bhatt who was invited to the ANI podcast by Smita Prakash stated that PM Modi was a hardworking and focused disciple of her mentor named Prof Pravin Sheth. “Modi was studying MA part 2 and was a studious disciple of Prof Sheth who was also my mentor. I also know a classmate of his who is a lawyer now. When Congress and AAP began claiming that Modi is illiterate, I had asked her to speak up but she chose to keep mum,” Bhatt said.

This is months after the Aam Aadmi Party launched a campaign ‘Modi hatao Desh bachao’ ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and claimed that India needed and “educated” Prime Minister and not someone ‘illiterate like PM Modi. “He (PM Modi) says he is illiterate. India needs an educated person, to make policies, to stop hatred,” AAP media coordination committee chairman Nawab Nasir Aman had said.

Here is the entire discussion of Sheela Bhatt with Smita Prakash.

Earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had also raised the issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s degree. He had said that since the prime minister of India was ‘not sufficiently educated’, he had an inherent weakness in understanding the nuances of policy formulations and that is why the country was suffering.

The AAP chief had also termed the degree certificates of PM Modi as ‘fake’. Kejriwal then said that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had published the forged BA degree of PM Modi and that the Delhi University had no records of the Political Science course which was pursued by Narendra Modi in 1978.

BA Degree certificate of PM Modi

Later the Congress had also joined the degree controversy and had targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of his educational qualification saying his government was a ‘habitual offender’ on the matter. The Congress had said that the BJP was misleading the people over the educational qualifications of PM Modi.

As per the degree certificates made public by the BJP in the year 2016, PM Modi completed his graduation in Political science in the year 1978-79 from Delhi University and he finished his post-graduation degree in the year 1981-82 from Gujarat University. the BJP then also said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had lowered the level of public discourse by spreading lies and committing the sin of defaming the country.

MA degree certificate of PM Modi

On July 12, veteran journalist Sheela Bhatt stated her mentor Prof Pravin Sheth and his wife considered her as their daughter, and she used to frequent their residence. She added that Prof Seth was also the mentor of PM Modi and she had seen him several times. “He used to study a lot and was very studious. I know this because we shared mentors. I also know one of his classmates who is a lawyer today,” Bhatt said.

Sheela Bhatt has been in the profession of journalism for around 44 years. She has been working since the year 1979 and has worked with several news outlets to date including the Indian Express and Dainik Bhasker. At present, she writes columns at the Gulf News and the Print.