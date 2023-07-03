On 03rd July, Telangana minister and working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) KT Rama Rao hit back at Rahul Gandhi and called Congress an ‘epitome of corruption’. Caliing Congress a “vulture” party, he termed AICC as the ‘All India Corruption Committee’. His reaction came after Gandhi termed BRS as Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) B Team during a public meeting in Telangana’s Khammam.

Taking to Twitter, Rao rubbished Gandhi’s comments and said the people had not forgotten the past scams done by the Congress party. He further compared BRS to a ‘formidable force’ that can take both BJP and Congress in the elections.

మాది బీజేపీ బంధువుల పార్టీ కాదు..

మీదే భారత రాబందుల పార్టీ



ఏఐసీసీ అంటేనే…

అఖిల భారత కరప్షన్ కమిటీ

All India Corruption Committee



దేశంలో…

అవినీతికి, అసమర్థతకు..

ఒకే ఒక్క కేరాఫ్ అడ్రస్.. కాంగ్రెస్



స్కాములే తాచుపాములై..

మీ యూపీఏను.. దేశవ్యాప్తంగా కాంగ్రెస్ ను

దిగమింగిన… — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 2, 2023

Rao also questioned the credibility of the promises Congress made during the polls. He pointed out that Congress won Karnataka as there was ‘no viable alternative’ and not because of its efficacy. Notably, Gandhi promised Rs 4,000 per month as a pension for senior citizens and widows during his address in Khammam. He also promised land for the tribals.

In a long Twitter post, he said, “We are not the relative party of BJP. Your Indian Vulture Party is. AICC is the All India Corruption Committee. People have not forgotten the history full of Congress scams. There is no dare to hit the BRS directly. That’s why they are using BJP’s shoulder. Will they conspire to shoot us? In this misfiring, Congress is going to collapse. The people of Telangana want constructive opposition. Not an unknown opposition.”

He further added that the Congress leader was making baseless comments about corruption. Rao further questioned how people would believe his promise of Rs 4,000 as a pension when the party could not fulfil the promise of a free ration.

Rahul Gandhi called BRS BJP’s B Team

Gandhi claimed During his public meeting address that Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the remote control of Telangana’s Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He called BRS BJP’s B-Team and used a new nomenclature of BRS as ‘BJP Rishtedar Samithi’. He further claimed corruption charges against Rao and other BRS leaders have made them obsequious to the BJP. Gandhi said he had told other opposition leaders that Congress would not join any alliance where BRS was involved.

BRS मतलब BJP Rishtedar Samiti



जैसे हमने कर्नाटक में भ्रष्ट BJP को हराया, वैसे ही तेलंगाना में उनकी B-Team भ्रष्ट BRS को हराएंगे! pic.twitter.com/SMNWqGW2fe — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 2, 2023

‘Congress compromised with BRS in Telangana’, says BJP leader Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy took a dig at the Congress leader’s comment and said he went overboard after electoral success in Karnataka. He said, “Congress fought the election in Telangana by compromising with BRS. We will not ally with BRS or Congress. He is going overboard and speaking just because they won one election in Karnataka.”