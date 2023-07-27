Madhya Pradesh: Students scolded for chanting Gayatri Mantra in school assembly, video viral, SDM takes cognizance

In a bizarre incident that has come to the fore from the Biaora city of Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, school students in the CM Rise School were scolded and stopped from chanting the Gayatri Mantra.

The video of the incident went viral over social media in which the school teacher identified as Dushyant Rana could be seen yelling at the students as they chanted Gayatri Mantra during the school assembly. “Stop. Stop. Who told you to chant Gayatri Mantra? Why are you chanting this,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of the lady teachers could be seen asking someone about the video. According to one of the social media users the lady teacher has been identified as Mazida.

CM Rise School, MP: Teacher, Mazida Ma'am got offended when students began chanting Gayatri Mantra. She rushed to the principal and whispered something in his ears.



The principal immediately stopped the Gayatri Mantra while Mazida Ma'am scolded the person recording this video.

The video of the incident was recorded by one of the teachers who also posted it on social media. The Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) then happened to take cognizance of the event and inquired the school about the incident. Teacher Dushyant Rana stated to this that he had no intention to stop the Mantra chants.

“As per the schedule, the mantra is to be chanted only one day a week. It was just a part of maintaining the discipline,” he said. After this, the SDM sought a written reply and issued orders to chant the Gayatri Mantra daily at the school.

Also, the local Hindu organizations took cognizance of the event and demanded strict action against the school. The teacher Rana meanwhile reiterated that he had no intention to hurt the Hindu sentiments. The ABVP and the Hindu organizations have said that they would protest against the event if no action is taken against the teachers and the school.

Earlier, a similar incident was reported from the Indore city of Madhya Pradesh where some of the students from a private school, the Bal Vigyan Shishu Vihar Higher Secondary School located on Dhara Road were slapped for sporting a tilak on the forehead. The students were also threatened to be removed and issued TC if they continue to sport tilak on the school premises.