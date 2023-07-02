On the 2nd of July, in a massive political development in Maharashtra, around 40 NCP MLAs led by Ajit Pawar went against NCP Chief Sharad Pawar. The group led by NCP leader Ajit Pawar soon joined the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) alliance government.

Afterwards, 8 NCP MLAs were sworn in as Ministers while their leader Ajit Pawar swore the oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

In his first public response to this changed political development, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde welcomed the addition of Ajit Pawar with his alliance government. He expressed that the experience of Ajit Pawar will help strengthen the state.

Further, he also stated that the ‘double-engine’ government has now become a ‘triple engine’.

He said, “Now we have 1 Chief Minister and 2 Deputy Chief Ministers. The double-engine government has now become triple engine. For the development of Maharashtra, I welcome Ajit Pawar and his leaders. Ajit Pawar’s experience will help strengthen Maharashtra.”

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar held a press conference after his decision in which he praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also asserted that he joined the alliance government as a leader of the NCP. Additionally, he also exerted control of the National Congress Party.

Earlier, in the day on 2nd July, Ajit Pawar reached the Raj Bhawan with 29 NCP MLAs, including Hassan Musharraf. Subsequently, Ajit Pawar submitted his resignation from the post of the leader of the opposition to Governor Ramesh Bais after which he was sworn as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

Now, the state government in Maharashtra is an alliance of three parties. The alliance partners include the Bhartiya Janta Party, Shiv Sena faction led by CM Eknath Shinde, and the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar.

Prior to this, the government-led by the duo of CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis was formed on the 30th of June.

For a long time, the alliance government was functioning with 20 ministers against the maximum limit of 43 ministers. On 29 June, Deputy CM Fadnavis hinted that the state will soon have a full-fledged Cabinet.

Fadnavis said, “Cabinet expansion is definitely on our agenda and it will happen soon.” CM Shinde also expressed the same and stated that they want a full-fledged cabinet and it will take place.